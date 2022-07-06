Seaside to discuss an end to safe and sane, but illegal fireworks are the real problem.

Sara Rubin here, hoping to get caught up on sleep tonight after the sonic booms of Monday night, July Fourth, kept me awake well into the night. Illegal fireworks have become something of an expectation, particularly in Salinas, Seaside (where I live) and parts of North County. A few of us gathered on my back patio around 8:30pm to watch the Seaside show—hundreds of aerial fireworks, seeming to compete with each other for height, for style, for sound effects, went off in every direction we could see.

I’ll admit it—I love fireworks. I think they’re festive and spirited. But a fireworks experience that happens like this—illegally, in a dense neighborhood, in a place where fire is a serious risk—is not the right way to show a patriotic experience. Seaside’s sky glows all night long, and loud booms go late into the evening. Firefighters responded to one outdoor fire caused by fireworks (no house fires this year, fortunately) and police today received a report that one exterior wall on a Vallejo Street home caught fire. For pets (including one of my cats), the Fourth of July is a night of sheer terror, leaving animals hiding and shaking. For veterans with PTSD, it can feel like a return to war, with explosions in all directions.

A fireworks show should not be done like this. Acting Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges sounds awed while describing “the blatant disrespect” for neighbors, for veterans, for seniors, for wildlife, even though he’s come to expect it. SSPD staffed up with extra patrol officers, partnered with Seaside Fire and deployed its drone to assist with enforcement. Officers responded to hundreds of calls on the night of the Fourth of July and have filed paperwork for 20 citations and counting.

“The reality is this is a systemic problem,” Borges says. “This has been going on for decades in Seaside, and every year it seems to get a little bit worse.”

Borges estimates that to get a handle on the problem would require five to seven officers patrolling every residential block—it’s that widespread. He spoke to people on top of Seaside’s hill, who drove to Gen. Jim Moore Boulevard just to get a view. It’s become a cultural norm, a display that people expect, as diffuse and amateur—and dangerous—as it may be.

“I’ve been to more roof fires in my career than I’d like to speak to,” says Seaside Fire Chief Mary Gutierrez. “It’s all fun until your house is on fire or your neighbor’s house is on fire—or when your child blows her hand off. I’ve seen that.”

There is pressure this year and every year for city councils to take action (although seven officers per block is a non-starter). Tomorrow, Seaside City Council will discuss the possibility of a ban on the low-key, safe and sane fireworks that are sold at booths around town as fundraisers for local organizations. These are not the fireworks that cause the problems. The problem is with commercial-level fireworks, which are illegal in California. Borges says people drive out of state or to Mexico; they can load up a van with $5,000 worth of fireworks, then resell them for $30,000 or more here.

Gutierrez doesn’t see the safe and sane fireworks, that go off at ground level, as the problem. Addressing the illegal aerial fireworks is what she is most interested in, but there’s no obvious way to do that. “What’s most important for all cities is our efforts to educate, educate, educate,” Guteirrez says, “and find alternatives to enjoying the Fourth outside of illegal fireworks.”

That might include a proper commercial fireworks show. There are sadly very few of those left. Seaside experimented with a fireworks show pre-Covid, and it was well attended. Year one corresponded to a decrease in illegal fireworks, Borges says. But by year two, the cultural norm had caught up. “People said, ‘The real grand finale is coming when you are done,’” Borges recalls. “It was almost a challenge.”

How to take that energy and channel it into something legal, safe, inclusive, fun and patriotic? I’m not sure, but I do think a city-sponsored event—with fireworks and with excellent entertainment—is a great starting place. It takes time to change a culture, but it’s not impossible.

I don’t think banning safe and sane fireworks will change that culture, but it’s likely that if Seaside City Council chooses to proceed, they’ll put the question to voters.

(A brief history: In August of 2020, Seaside City Council approved an ordinance banning all fireworks. Then voters gathered sufficient signatures for a referendum vote, and the council, seeing the writing on the wall, decided instead to withdraw the ordinance.)

This time around, council is exploring a ballot measure for November, allowing the public to tell them which way to go—pursue a ballot measure, reinstate the ordinance from 2020, or drop the matter entirely.

Whatever becomes of safe and sane fireworks, I hope the city—and other neighboring cities—bring back a real fireworks show.

Seaside City Council meets tomorrow, July 7, at 5pm. I expect this discussion will spark some (metaphorical) fireworks.

