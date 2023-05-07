David Schmalz here, hoping that if you go out for a cup of coffee this morning, you bring a reusable mug. That’s because I’ve spent the past few weeks immersed in better understanding what happens to things we throw away, with a specific focus on what ends up in our “compostable” waste stream.

It’s a complicated subject, and one that I came into the story with a depth of knowledge about: For four years (in a past life), I was a supervisor for the nonprofit San Francisco Conservation Corps, and the crews under my supervision managed the waste streams for all the major events in the city, the biggest being Outside Lands, an annual outdoor music festival in August that draws tens of thousands of attendees each day.

Cleaning up the venue (various fields in Golden Gate Park) and sorting all the waste was nearly a 24-hour-a-day job, and if I had to count all the hours I spent knee-deep in a debris box full of compostable waste, trying to pack it down enough so we could close the lid and get it hauled offsite, it would probably add up to…I don’t know—time is a flat circle when you’re knee-deep in a dumpster.

But what I never had a good sense for was what happened to the compostable waste once it was hauled offsite and processed—that’s what I got to explore while reporting the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. What I learned is that some of it—“compostable” bioplastics in particular—don’t break down fast enough in an industrial composting cycle, which typically takes three to four months. So ultimately, they end up in a landfill anyway. (Hence my advice to bring a reusable mug for your coffee.)

But that’s not to say bioplastic is necessarily a bad thing—unlike plastic made from petroleum products, it will eventually break down, and if it ends up as litter, it won’t harm wildlife and become soup in the ocean or waterways.

The impetus behind the story was to check in and see how we’re doing since the implementation of state Senate Bill 1383, which went into effect last year and is aimed at reducing organic waste in landfills, which is a major source of methane emissions. It’s a climate bill. And while it became clear to me that we still have a long way to go to get to where we want to be when it comes to organic waste, what also became clear that progress will be incremental. So I was cheered when Nick Lapis, director of advocacy for nonprofit Californians Against Waste, reached out to me last week to inform me about a state bill (Assembly Bill 660) his organization is sponsoring that would crack down on the way food is labeled. If passed, it would make it illegal for food producers to have “sell by” dates on their products. Instead, only “best if used by” (indicating freshness) or “use by” to indicate food safety.

If passed, it will hopefully prevent a lot of perfectly edible food from being wasted. While that may not be a major development, it's something. And in the fight to mitigate climate change, every bit counts. I hope you’ll check out my story if you haven’t already, because on the subject of compostable waste, it’s important to know what’s working, what’s not, and the ways we can get better.