Rey Mashayekhi here, pointing you to a story that I’ve spent the past several months digging into—this week’s cover story about Monterey County’s struggling cannabis industry.
When I joined the Weekly in January, one of the first pieces I worked on was about a vote by the Board of Supervisors to once again slash the cultivation tax rate on Monterey County cannabis growers, to $1.46-per-square-foot for greenhouse growers (who comprise the majority of the local industry) from $3 previously. The subsequently approved measure was the latest in a string of cannabis tax breaks passed by the board, which had repeatedly cut the cultivation tax from the initial $15-per-square foot established back in 2016, at the onset of California’s legal industry.
Yet, to my surprise, the growers I spoke with about this latest move were still not satisfied. “They think they’re doing us a favor while we’re still fighting for our lives,” Michelle Hackett, president of Salinas cannabis grower Riverview Farms, told me at the time. In fact, Hackett and other growers have appealed for a total elimination of the county cultivation tax, as California did with its statewide cultivation tax in 2022. Cannabis, they argue, is the only agricultural commodity whose growers are taxed for simply growing the product, regardless of whether or not they actually sell any of it.
In the earlier days of the industry, when business was much better for growers, those taxes were a lucrative source of revenue for the county. Cannabis taxes have generated more than $80 million for Monterey County since 2016—money that has gone toward funding education, senior care and other services. Yet by the most recent 2022-23 fiscal year, that figure had slowed to a trickle—just $3 million—as dozens of local cannabis operators have been forced out of business.
The cannabis industry, both in Monterey County and statewide, now finds itself in a severe recession. Macroeconomic factors have undoubtedly contributed to the problems; there is much more cannabis being produced in California than there are legal outlets to purchase it (only around 1,000 licensed dispensaries serve a state of roughly 39 million people), a dynamic which has tanked the prices growers can command for their product.
But many in the industry say overtaxation and burdensome regulations bear much of the blame, and point to government officials who viewed the industry as a cash cow to be taken advantage of and exploited for every penny. Growers have to pay a wide array of taxes, as well as permitting and licensing fees, at both the county and state level, and complain about layers of regulatory codes imposed on their facilities that are strictly enforced by county staff (more so than on other ag growers, they say) and have escalated their operating costs.
One of the key counter-arguments to these complaints is that cannabis, of course, is not just any agricultural product—it’s a psychoactive, federally prohibited substance, and many of these regulations were encoded in its legalization by the California voters who passed Proposition 64 in 2016. Yet it’s worth asking whether those same regulations have effectively made it impossible to have a legal industry at all; as I note in the story, the black market for illegally produced cannabis has consequently flourished among those who have decided it’s simply cheaper and more convenient to not have to play by the government’s rules.
“For a while, it felt like the powers that be did not want this industry to succeed and made decisions to do everything to combat it,” Supervisor Mary Adams, who serves on the board’s cannabis committee, told me—adding that the rules initially drawn up by local regulators made it “clear that this was not a very welcoming county for cannabis growers.”
At this point, both county and state officials recognize that more must be done to ensure the long-term survival of the legal cannabis sector. One industry source described the current state of affairs as “a morphing period” that presents an opportunity to recalibrate the existing regulatory structures.
But only time will tell where that will be enough to ensure a sustainable, if not successful, legal industry in Monterey County—where, even among our bountiful and diverse farm fields, cannabis had become the third-most valuable agricultural product by 2021. Check out the story and see what you think.
