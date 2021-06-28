Pam Marino here. When the very funny HBO sitcom Silicon Valley launched in 2014, I was living in Cupertino, right in the middle of it all. I laughed at the ridiculous peculiarities of a world that I wasn’t directly a part of, but witnessed on a regular basis.
The running gag of the show was that all these tech companies kept saying the goal was to “make the world a better place.” In the first season the show visited the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, named after another term Valley-types are fond of using. (For a hilarious send-up of Disrupt, watch a clip of the show’s take on YouTube.)
“Disrupt” is an apt term for what Airbnb did to the hotel industry and Uber did to taxis. The idea of sharing what people already have, homes and cars—and now even swimming pools—has exploded over the last decade and has indeed disrupted the economy. It has also disrupted communities, especially when it comes to short-term rentals.
In 2013, the kernel of an idea that blossomed into the sharing of one's land as a makeshift camping site was born. Alyssa Ravasio, so Hipcamp company lore goes, was camping at Andrew Molera State Park on New Year’s Day when she came up with the concept. Ravasio mainly focused on providing up-to-date information on campgrounds when she started. But by the time Hipcamp became popular, it was a full-fledged reservation service for all types of campgrounds from the California State Parks system to private landowners looking to open up their land.
About 20 miles north of Andrew Molera, Palo Colorado Canyon resident Michael Selig, who owns a beautiful 180 acres atop a ridgeline, decided to join in.
Almost overnight, residents of the canyon were experiencing first-hand the disruption of having dozens of people show up in the quiet, forested area, mostly on weekends, but a few on weekdays as well. I share more details in the story I wrote for this week’s print edition of the Weekly.
With sunset views like this, it’s no wonder that Michael Selig’s Hipcamp, called “The Unspeakable,” became a popular spot. Photo courtesy of Michael Selig.
Selig believes he did nothing wrong. He says he was only trying to share his land with those less fortunate—who can’t afford a hotel room or who want their children to experience the wonders of nature. (He’s taken some criticism for charging $120 a night to “underprivileged” campers.)
Neighbors thought otherwise. Scott Bogen, who lives below Selig and has been friends with him for 20 years, moved to Palo Colorado for the peace and privacy. He believes Selig should not be able to make money at the expense of others. Selig counters that neighbors are being “elitist.”
County officials, citing a lack of required permits, ultimately shut Selig down on May 10. He says he won’t go through the regulatory process to reopen.
I asked Hipcamp for a statement, which came after Weekly’s print deadline. The company’s head of government and community relations, Mason Smith, says the response to Hipcamp “across the country has been overwhelmingly positive, and instances like [Selig’s] are rare. Because Hipcamp provides both economic and ecological benefits at the community level, we find that hosts, their neighbors, and policymakers are very welcoming.”
Hipcamp hosts are usually rooted in the community, having lived there an average of 19 years, Smith says. They reinvest their income back into the land. “In this way, overnight outdoor stays through Hipcamp accomplish the dual goal of funding the stewardship of land while offering affordable opportunities for first-time campers to get outside.”
I’m skeptical that so many neighbors and policymakers are welcoming. Drop in on any city council or board of supervisors meeting in the country and you will see the struggles that ensue whenever the topic comes up of adding more humans into a space that previously weren’t there. Communities have to figure out how to keep people, wildlife and the land itself safe and healthy, while balancing the need for providing recreation and commerce.
In other words, sharing isn’t as simple as it may seem. And making the world a better place has to at least attempt to not be at the expense of others, or at least find some sort of balance after everyone gets a chance to chime in.
