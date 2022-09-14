Sheriff candidates are quick to take a stand against sexual harrassment in the department.

Sara Rubin here. For years, there have been whispers about sexual harassment within the walls of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. Journalists from the Weekly and other local media outlets have tried to pry open the story. But for the most part, the documents that would corroborate claims and investigations are not public records, making it difficult to verify what happened. In addition, a culture of silence reinforces that: Go along to get along.

It seems that silence was broken last week, after I reported a column about the findings of an investigation conducted by the Monterey County Civil Rights Office. An investigator from the firm Oppenheimer Investigations Group looked at allegations by two women that now-retired Undersheriff John Mineau had sent unwanted, sexual messages on social media, and that when notified, supervisor John Thornburg failed to act. In the wake of Mineau’s retirement, Thornburg was promoted to acting undersheriff, the No. 2 rank in the Sheriff’s Office—it looked to the women involved like not just a blind eye, but a reward from Sheriff Steve Bernal.

In the days since, more women have come forward alleging sexual harassment. One former employee writes anonymously to the Weekly that she previously denied it: “I was a recipient of those messages as well. At the time it was being first looked into, I was filled with such shame that I did not admit that I was receiving messages when asked. That work environment was very much a good ol' boys club where sexual harassment was rampant.”

Two women have logged complaints with Chris Barrera, president of the Salinas chapter of LULAC (the League of United Latin American Citizens). (It is not clear whether one of those is the same woman who shared her allegations with the Weekly.) Barrera says a class-action lawsuit may be possible, depending on how many people come forward.

“It is such a sad situation,” he says. “It is pathetic.”

Barrera is also vice-chair of the county’s Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights Advisory Commission, a role he says is frustrating in that it lacks any real oversight (hence the “advisory” part). “At the end of the day, the commission is a dog-and-pony show,” he says.

Barrera is also frustrated that county Civil Rights Officer Juan Rodriguez doesn’t speak out—but Rodriguez is bound by confidentiality rules. Barrera would like to see him name names, but the reality is that the accused have rights too. And the Civil Rights Office has only so much power; they investigate claims of civil rights violations, and if warranted, issue recommendations to a department head, the entity that has the power to take disciplinary action or implement changes.

In this case, the department head is Sheriff Steve Bernal. And while I don’t know if he did anything with any of the recommendations, I do know he promoted Thornburg after the investigation was complete.

Bernal, who has not responded to my requests for comment, has just a few months left in office; he is not seeking another term. Both candidates seeking to replace him, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto and Monterey County Sheriff’s Capt. Joe Moses, issued statements about taking a stand.

“Sexual harassment is anathema to the values of integrity, honesy and fairness,” Nieto said. “I will have a zero-tolerance policy should I become sheriff.”

“I am appalled that this behavior took place and was tolerated at the highest level,” Moses said. “If I were sheriff, he would have been disciplined, not promoted.”

Shortly after he published that statement, Moses received a phone call from his boss, Bernal, telling him that he was withdrawing his endorsement and to remove his name from any campaign materials. That tells us even more about Bernal’s character: His underling, who he endorsed as his successor since announcing his retirement, takes a stand against sexual harassment, and Bernal distances himself from that.

Both Nieto and Moses have committed to upholding the policies that are already on the books. Nieto says she won’t make any proclamations about whether she would or wouldn’t keep Thornburg until she can view confidential, internal information; Moses says he decided long ago that he would not keep Thornburg in leadership.

The good news in this whole thing is that soon, we will have a new sheriff in town.

