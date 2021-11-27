Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating the gift-giving season ahead.
To me, someone who isn’t generally a fan of stuff for stuff’s sake, the secret to a great gift is the meaning behind it. That meaning can come from an inside joke, an anticipated need, deep knowledge of the person you’re giving a gift to—or it can come from outside the gifting relationship entirely. Like giving a gift that also helps support the continued vibrance of our local small businesses.
Today is Small Business Saturday, a response to Black Friday that was first celebrated in 2010. The shopping holiday has a weirdly corporate backstory (“Small Business Saturday” is a registered trademark of the multinational credit card company American Express) but its intentions are good: To encourage people to support small businesses while doing their holiday shopping.
Around Monterey County, business districts are celebrating the day with sales and special events—like a custom embroidery workshop at Slowfiber in Monterey, or a pop-up featuring women-owned businesses at Franklin Street Collaborative. In Big Sur (though this is not explicitly Small Business Saturday-related) the 40th annual Grange Harvest Crafts Fair will take place all weekend long and feature jewelry, knitwear, paintings, photography and more by local artisans.
But you don’t need to shop today to support local businesses. We at the Weekly are in the middle of a four-week-long run of our local holiday shopping guide for 2021. That means you can pick up a copy of any issue from Nov. 18 through Dec. 9 and find gift ideas that support your community—and maybe give back in other ways, too.
Our first guide was centered around experience gifts—think whale watching, wine tasting or dance lessons. Next, we featured gifts on a budget because giving thoughtful, unique gifts doesn’t need to be an expensive exercise.
We’re also publishing stories that feature local entrepreneurs and their work, like Seaside resident Jon Forbes who was laid off due to Covid and started his own soap-making business, Small Kind Soaps; or this exploration of how local business owners plan their holiday window displays.
There’s more coming—we hope these lists, and these stories, help provide some inspiration for meaningful gifting this season.
