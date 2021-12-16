Christopher Neely here, with a simple and serious question: Should the Salinas Valley become part of Silicon Valley?
On the surface that may feel hyperbolic. Rural, agriculture-based communities such as King City and Soledad have nothing to do with the tech capital of the world, more than 100 miles to the north. It’s a question most, if not all, within Monterey County—and really the Central Coast—would dismiss as ridiculous. However, that question is in front of the group tasked with the once-in-a-decade effort of redrawing the state’s congressional districts. And, as of today, they have answered yes.
That answer is not yet signed, sealed and delivered, but by Sunday, Dec. 19 it will be. The Salinas Valley and San Benito County will be divided from the coast—solidifying Monterey County’s baneful “Lettuce Curtain” between the Peninsula and the agriculture communities to the east—and be pulled into the same congressional district as downtown San Jose. San Ardo will be represented in Washington by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose.
That is, unless someone from the community can, within the next three days, present a better congressional district map to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission that draws contiguous boundaries that include about 750,000 people per district and place San Benito County in a district where the voting age population is majority Latino—requirements that commissioners say have tied their hands.
This latest redistricting effort has been a roller coaster for the local community. An initial draft of the congressional maps released on Nov. 10 divided the Salinas Valley down its spine, placing Soledad and Salinas with the Peninsula, and Gonzales, King City and Greenfield with San Benito County and San Jose. The cause taken up by local officials was to advocate for unity of the Salinas Valley in a single district. On Monday, Dec. 13, the redistricting commission released new maps that stitched the Salinas Valley back together, but pulled it into the same district as downtown San Jose. The fight for unity shifted to the whole of Monterey County. It also shifted much of the focus of a 3,000-word cover story this week, which had to be almost completely rewritten in 12 hours.
As I wrote in that cover story, on newsstands today, facing congressional districts that divide us in half is new territory for Monterey County. Since the redistricting process of 1971, the county has been one of three in California—and of only a relative handful across the country—protected by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Under Section 5, protected jurisdictions had to have all changes to voting districts precleared by the U.S. Department of Justice before they could be implemented. The additional scrutiny ensured vulnerable populations were not disenfranchised. It helped all of Monterey County remain in the same congressional district for the last 50 years and maintain a strong Latino voice in elections.
The Supreme Court voted to dissolve that protection in 2013 as part of their decision in Shelby County v. Holder. Add to that that the appointed 14-member California Citizens Redistricting Commission, tasked with drawing the districts, has no Central Coast representation—evidenced by commissioners consistently referring to Castroville as “Castro Valley” during their virtual meetings—and a pandemic-era public engagement process done exclusively through the phone, mail or videoconferencing, it becomes clear why Monterey County has had a difficult time being heard.
As Redistricting Commissioner Pedro Toledo, of Sonoma, tells me, the issue comes down to San Benito County. He says the commission’s lawyers and analysts have determined that, statistically in some parts of the county, ethnicity plays a significant role in local elections. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act mandates that, because of this, minority voters need to be given a fair shot at representation, which in this case means including them in a district where a majority of voting age residents are Latino. The best way to protect San Benito, include the whole of the Salinas Valley, maintain a majority Latino voting age population and keep the overall population around 750,000 people was to include Downtown San Jose.
It deserves further emphasis: these maps are not yet final. But Toledo says, with only three days before the Dec. 19 deadline, any changes will have to come from ideas proposed by the community. Information for how to get your input to commissioners before they push these maps through on Sunday is included at the bottom of the story on our website.
What are your thoughts on the voting district map proposals and how this process has panned out? I’d love to hear from you.
