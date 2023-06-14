Sara Rubin here, ready to admit to one childhood collection fascination I’ve never outgrown: I still love stickers. So the friendly, colorful stickers for sale for $3 at the Monterey Public Library are enticing. There’s a glittery heart shape with a whale; there’s an octopus holding a book, a typewriter, a paintbrush and a ukulele in its tentacles, with the words “Find Your Voice!” Each depicts a rainbow in the background.

Brian Edwards, the city of Monterey’s library and museums director, has a passion for making art and in his spare time, started drawing these designs to promote the library’s summer reading program, which launched on June 1.

Edwards says he started sketching the ideas a few months ago, and embellished as he went, adding Monterey Bay animals. He was watching The Muppets with his 6-year-old son, and Kermit singing “The Rainbow Connection” gave him the idea to add rainbows. The images went on to flank the library’s various materials promoting its summer reading activities; a bingo board is framed by a barking sea lion, and a school of sardines invites participants to color one in for every 30 minutes they read. (Unlike Edwards’ other images, that page lacks color—it’s a black-and-white coloring book style.)

Some of the images were also repurposed into T-shirts and stickers; proceeds support the library. It’s all a pretty feel-good, innocuous, creative tale—right?

According to one library patron who felt compelled to write in, nope.

“I was very disappointed that this year's summer reading logo has the rainbow colors as the background,” reads the June 6 email, which was provided to the Weekly with the sender’s name redacted. “The rainbow colors have predominantly been used recently as representing the LGBTQ community and their Pride flag…WHAT does that even have to do with summer reading, especially for the children?”

The emailer had other concerns. The bingo board (under the sea lion) invites participants to mark their bingo card for various things—reading a book of poetry, reading in an outdoor setting, reading a book set in another country, reading a banned book. “WHY are you including this space on the summer reading program bingo log? Are you encouraging my children to read pornographic books?”

As Edwards noted in his response, you can check off the banned book square by reading one of many classics—Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, Goosebumps by R.L. Stine, Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank, The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, 1984 by George Orwell—these are among the top 100 most-frequently challenged and restricted books of the two decades 2000-2019, according to the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.

(Also of note: You can complete bingo without crossing off the banned book square. Or sure, you can check it off your board by reading a book that was banned due to sexual content. But books are banned for all sorts of reasons that go well beyond that.)

The library is a place for people to go to be exposed to new ideas and challenging ideas. If they don’t want to read a book or their parents don’t want them to read a book, that’s for the reader (or parent) to decide, which Edwards shared in a thoughtful response.

Of course, there’s also the matter of the rainbow, which exists as an optical phenomenon in nature, well beyond the world of Pride. But in Edwards’ take, the Pride association is welcome—LGBTQ+ patrons should feel welcome at the library. Books about the queer experience are part of the library’s collection; so are books that might make you cringe due to homophobic, racist, misogynistic content. Those books, thankfully, are available to readers as well.

“I designed the summer reading board to be inclusive, but also allow people to interpret what they'd like from the bright colors and welcoming rainbow,” Edwards wrote. “Rainbows have had cultural and symbolic meanings for thousands of years for religious, indigenous, mythology, and pride reasons…Children often draw and color rainbows and I do not find them offensive in the slightest.”

Neither do I.