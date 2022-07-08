Singer-songwriter Valerie June brings her raw, original sound to the Henry Miller Memorial Library.

Agata Popęda here with music in my headphones as I write this. The truth is that once I started listening, I couldn’t press pause on the music of Valerie June, who will perform at Henry Miller Memorial Library on Sunday, June 10. If you are looking for some emotional cleansing, both the performer and the venue could be a wonderful experience.

While many musicians sound like someone else, Valerie June sounds like herself and sings with all her heart, even if she is almost whispering. Her songs are about what all songs are really about—love, with all its magical and painful consequences. She is not afraid to sing differently and follow her own path.

Valerie June is a Grammy-nominated artist from Memphis, Tennessee with five albums already released. Her main instrument is guitar, and she is a skilled singer-songwriter, who even released a book under her full name—Valerie June Hockett. Maps for the Modern World contains poems, artwork, as well as homilies that speak about ideas such as consciousness and mindfulness. In 2017, Rolling Stone listed Valerie June’s second album, The Order of Time, as one of the 50 Best Albums of 2017. “Her handsomely idiosyncratic brand of Americana” is “steeped deep in electric blues and old-time folk, gilded in country twang and gospel yearning,” the magazine wrote.

As a musician, she happily encompasses folk, blues, gospel, soul, country, Appalachian and bluegrass, but adds a lot of alternative motifs to the music, along with a synthesizer. The effect is raw, in the best sense of the word. Overall, If mindfulness had a band, it would sound like Valerie June.

I recommend starting with her 2021 single “You and I,” a happy tune about new love and the beginning of things. While doing some research, I discovered that none other than Apple used the song in the company’s 2021 holiday ad, but that doesn’t make it any less beautiful. “Love Told A Lie” (2018), meanwhile, is one of the sweetest breakup tunes I have heard in a while—where the responsibility for the end of a relationship is assigned to love itself, understood as cosmic karma.

Listening to Valerie June does wonders, even if you are listening at home or in your car. But she is also one of those artists that convey art through her fashion choices—a cascade of bold colors and interesting fabrics, her hair sometimes stylized to look like snake-haired Medusa (as on the cover of Pushin' Against A Stone, her fourth album, released in 2013). That’s why I imagine that seeing her living and breathing her music on stage will be an unusual treat.

And then there’s the setting she’ll be walking into at the Henry Miller Memorial Library. Her acoustic chill could not ask for a better framing—in the heart of Big Sur, among tall trees, forbidden books and a big sky. Anyway—it all happens 6pm on Sunday, July 10. Tickets are $165.

