David Schmalz here, thinking about a place I love, but don’t visit as often as I’d like. That place is South County, which I would argue is the most underrated place in the area code: it has rivers, swimming holes, a national park and some of the best food in the 831.

And though I’ve never covered any of its city halls, my colleague Celia Jiménez has been for the last few years, and I never miss one of her stories on the matter. Her piece in this week's issue about Soledad moving to district-based elections made me stop and pay attention.

I encourage you to read the story, but here’s a topline: The council can vote in two ways. One will allow the mayor to remain an at-large position, one will not.

The reason I find that interesting is because Soledad’s mayor is Anna Velazquez, who I find to be one of the most inspiring politicians in the county. She’s tough, honest and sharp. As an alternate commissioner of the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County, she hasn’t had a vote that counts, but she’s made sure her voice has been heard on this important regional board.

When the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District pursued what it believed to be a ministerial step for LAFCO approval to buyout Cal Am, and the board was leaning against granting that permission, she spoke out in favor of the buyout, arguing (accurately) that water was part of Peninsula’s housing crisis, and that its residents should have agency in the matter. When LAFCO’s board considered an annexation in Soledad of ag land for a largely single-family home development, she also spoke out against that. (Her concerns were in the same vein as LAFCO’s staff, which recommended the board vote against the annexation at the time due to concerns about the developers paying for infrastructure and supporting affordable housing; the LAFCO board voted 6-1 to approve the annexation, against both the staff’s recommendation and the concerns of the mayor of the city in question.)

Meanwhile, good things are happening in her city, like a new, accessible park set to open on Aug. 19, funding for the acquisition of a new fire truck that enables more vertical development, and a new movie theater.

If the Soledad City Council votes to have five districts, instead of four with an at-large spot for mayor, that could mean Velazquez will be unable to run for re-election until 2026. Fellow councilmember Fernando Cabrera—who lives in the same district, as drawn on one proposed map—will sit in a safe seat until then. Like Velazquez, he voted to keep the mayor an at-large position.

I encourage you to read Jiménez’s story to learn more, and also encourage you to pay attention to Anna Velazquez—if she’s forced off the Soledad City Council, perhaps she’ll be primed for another political role.