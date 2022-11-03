Some people with epilepsy might feel alone. An awareness campaign is aiming to change that.

It’s Epilepsy Awareness Month and I have to admit I have a limited amount of knowledge about epilepsy. That’s true for most of us, as one mom of a young man with epilepsy tells me.

Pam Marino here, after talking to Wendy, who says there are a lot of misconceptions, outdated information and workplace discrimination that people with epilepsy regularly face. (She asked that the family’s last name not be used to protect her son’s medical privacy.)

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is “a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures.” The seizures are triggered by surges of electrical activity across the brain. There are several causes of epilepsy that range from infections to genetics, but the cause is unknown in about half the cases.

“It’s a tough disease,” Wendy says. It’s often misdiagnosed. The suicide rate among people with epilepsy is higher than for the population on average, as are depression and anxiety. People live in fear they will have a seizure in public. They often feel isolated.

That’s probably in part because it’s not a common disease. The Centers for Disease Control estimate that just over 1 percent of the nation’s population has epilepsy. In California, there are more than 425,000 people with active cases.

Austin, Wendy’s son, is one of them. Now 25, he had a seizure when he was just a year old. Wendy was told he may grow out of it. After Austin had another seizure in elementary school, the doctor again suggested he would grow out of it.

In the meantime, Austin was experiencing “absence” seizures (pronounced “ab-sonce”), momentary seizures where people may appear as if they are staring out into space. Wendy says teachers thought he had a “crappy attitude.” A neurologist dismissed the family’s concerns, chalking up Austin’s symptoms to anxiety. Austin finally received an accurate diagnosis at age 18.

Austin, now 25, wants to have independence, but it’s a challenge, Wendy says. It’s tough holding onto a job sometimes. He must not drink and he must get adequate sleep. One worry is what’s known as SUDEP, sudden unexpected death due to epilepsy. “I literally can’t lay next to him in bed all the time. I could, but he wouldn’t like it,” Wendy says. Monitors have been developed that could alert medical providers and caregivers. Some people have trained seizure alert dogs. There’s also a new stimulator, sort of like a pacemaker, that has promise.

Wendy says she’s only met one other family locally living with epilepsy but she knows more are out there. She wants to find those other families and start a supportive community of people who can help them not feel so alone. As a way to jumpstart the search, the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California is hosting “The Walk for Epilepsy Monterey Bay” from 8:30am-noon this Sunday, Nov. 6, at El Estero Park in Monterey. It’s the first local walk to bring attention to the illness, among many others the foundation hosts in other places.

Families and interested people who come to the walk will find information from medical professionals and others. Wendy will be there to hear people’s thoughts on how they might form a support group in Monterey County.

To find out more about epilepsy visit epilepsynorcal.org. You can find details about the awareness walk at bit.ly/EpilepsyWalkMB.

