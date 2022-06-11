Some PGA Tour professionals jump to Saudi-backed tour. But that’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

Dave Faries here, thinking about money, play and the tangle of lines created when the two forces join.

As you read this, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is underway at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England. The field of 42 golfers includes a few big names—Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson—and a number of others who routinely fill out the middle or bottom of the leaderboard. There’s no network television coverage, from what I understand.

It’s an inauspicious beginning, certainly, but also one that’s momentous and dire. The LIV series—sometimes referred to as the Super League—is backed by the Saudi Arabian government as part of a suspected “sportswashing” campaign meant to distract the eyes of the world from the country’s dismal human rights record (some journalists have taken to tagging it the “Bonesaw Invitational,” a reference to the murder of Washington Post journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi by agents of the kingdom). And it has the potential to break the sport of golf into competing tours of diluted talent.

The role of Saudi money and their brutal regime creates a larger point of contention. And we are talking jaw dropping sums. Dustin Johnson, one of the few top players in the field, reportedly received in the neighborhood of $125 million to bail on the PGA. Mickelson’s haul is said to be near $200 million.

Even more astounding, Tiger Woods turned down an offer of close to $1 billion—and he’s suffering so badly from injuries related to a single vehicle accident in 2021 that he can barely swing a club.

Amnesty International has regularly documented the kingdom’s abuses. Share dissenting views and you are tossed into prison—if you are a lucky one. Flogging, amputation and other forms of torment are employed for offenders. There is a deep thread of discrimination against women and migrants. Even Mickelson was taken aback by the brutality. In a February interview Carmel-based golf writer—and Mickelson biographer—Alan Shipnuck posted on his The Firepit Collective site, the veteran golfer said “They’re scary motherfuckers to get involved with. We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay.”

Mickelson has been isolated from the PGA Tour since February, when he chose to take part in a Saudi event that competed with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and encouraged others to jump, as well. Why take such a step knowing the kingdom’s temperament?

“Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates,” he told Shipnuck. Mickelson also referred to the organization—PGA is a nonprofit—as greedy. (Note that the Pro-Am raises $10-$15 million each year for local charities). In other words, Phil wants more. So does Lee Westwood. In explaining his departure for the Bonesaw Invitational to reporters, the British golfer said “This is my job. I do this for money. It’s not the only reason for doing it. But if anybody comes along and gives any of us a chance at a pay rise, then you have to seriously consider it, don’t you?”

Mickelson turned professional in 1992. In 657 starts since joining the PGA Tour, the 51 year old has earned $95 million, not counting what he takes in from endorsements—or took in; many of his sponsors left. Johnson came to the tour in 2007. His winnings total $74.2 million in just 307 events. Even Woods’ account is dwarfed by the sum offered by the Saudi league. He has racked up close to $121 million over the years. They have expenses, of course, but these are pretty tidy amounts.

Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, explained DJ’s thoughts on the matter in a release. “He’s never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it’s given him but in the end felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

All of this is leading to choices that can be complicated, with a clear caveat.

Fans of a sport often say they would take far less for an opportunity to take the field, or even play for free. And most athletes find joy in the sport they play—baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, whatever. At its core, almost every sport is a game. It’s fun. For the pros, however, it’s also a job. Many athletes exist on the lower rungs of the pay scale.

Former NFL star Arian Foster once admitted to a reporter that he stopped watching football. “Of course, I used to be a super fan growing up,” he continued. “Once you see the business side, you see it differently.”

In an article for The Athletic, Robert Litan drew out a “love-money spectrum.” Where athletes fall on that spectrum depends upon the individual, and it can change. Certainly 1960s baseball star Curt Flood enjoyed the game. At the time, however, team owners held players in a contractual bondage known as the Reserve Clause. The team held rights to the player, even after their contract expired—limiting opportunities and keeping salaries artificially low. Changing the structure of the game became more important to Flood. He refused to cooperate and was barred from professional baseball. But his sacrifice eventually won the right of free agency and more money for players.

As fans, we want love of the sport to be the primary motivation. But players know they are subject to a prime, a period when they are at their peak. In golf that stretch is much longer than, say, football, where the weekly pounding routinely cuts careers short. But it’s a presence that is lurking constantly. It’s hard to fault a professional for tipping to the point on the spectrum where money, where fair salaries, matter as much or more than the joy gleaned from the game. On the other hand, on the PGA Tour, with all the charities that benefit, taking more from the pool is like taking from those in need.

Like I said, the lines are tangled. And yet, there’s one that’s straight and obvious and should not be crossed.

Sportswashing is not a new thing. Nazi Germany employed it during the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. Knowing, as he does in Saudi Arabia’s case, the dictatorship’s capabilities, would a Mickelson or Johnson or Bryson DeChambeau of an earlier era jump to the Nazi Super League? Some might. Human rights have been breached many times in sports. One only has to look to the absence of Black athletes from white American teams through the first 50 years plus of the last century for evidence.

Still, the moral line is clear. And even if Mickelson is right, that the structure of the PGA is stacked against the players, even if Johnson wants what is best for his family and he believes that is cash, there is likely a way to achieve one’s goals without cozying up to a brutal regime. They have taken a callous stance.

The golfers who joined the LIV series—the Bonesaw Invitational—crossed a line. Given everything, should they be welcomed if they try to step back?

