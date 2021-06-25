Like many of my vaccinated friends, family and neighbors, I’ve been enjoying being able to safely visit and catch up with people.
Some reunions were easy. Meeting with my best friend was. We were people watching and eating pizza on my living room floor while re-watching Stranger Things in no time.
Some were more difficult and offered a reminder of how much time has passed. While stuck in a car for hours with my mom, we had a conversation that got in depth and lasted more than 10 minutes. She spoke about her future, about finally cashing in on her vacation days, about how tired she was all the time, and about retirement.
When she spoke about retiring in the next several years, it caught me off guard. Fifteen months isn’t a long time when you’re thinking about somebody’s decades-long career. But right then I was reminded that she wasn’t going to work forever. She wants to drink wine in the sunshine, pay off her house and renovate it.
It’s hard knowing that so much time had passed that I didn’t even know my mother was contemplating retiring. But at the same time, it’s a reminder for me that she’s looking forward – to a better time, a better place, to some wine in the countryside somewhere.
What post-vaccination reunions are you looking forward to? If you’d like to reunite with local music, open mic opportunities or some light retail therapy, we’ve got suggestions in this week’s To Do List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.