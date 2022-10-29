Sometimes a dramatic story begins with an anonymous tip.

Dave Faries here, observing that stories come to be in many different ways. Once I encountered a man filling the dining area at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula with accordion squawking—to be fair, he was very good—and came away with a feature on the development of mental health programs at the hospital.

On Oct. 6 a bit of information came through our tip line anonymously. “Investigate PacRep theater in Carmel. 7 Board members resigned last week”—interesting, if true. So arts writer Agata Popęda set out to investigate.

Seven board members had indeed stepped aside (one due to illness) within a month after a motion to dismiss PacRep Founder and Executive Director Stephen Moorer was tabled during an August board meeting. Popęda’s efforts uncovered a serious division, which you can read about here. But it took quite a bit of effort to get the story.

When you begin with an anonymous tip, you are essentially holding a blank slate—a benefit in some situations, but not when you want to get the basics from your tipster. The anonymous one had a concern, perhaps a grudge, but of course was impossible to reach. That’s when reporters pick up the phone, drop by offices, file California Public Records Act requests for emails and other communication that is public information.

For two weeks Popęda pressed on as information began to dribble in. She found people willing to speak on the record as well as those who provided material off the record—which can be frustrating, but often gives some guidance that becomes useful as the story unfolds. So she kept at it. Emails obtained from the city of Carmel helped reveal the story more completely.

Such stories have a lot of parts. It’s not unusual for members of a board to hold differing visions of the way forward. But in this situation there were a number of concerns voiced on all sides. Popęda turned in an engaging piece that peers behind the scenes of a swelling dispute, telling how it developed, framing the allegations and remaining impartial through the narrative.

Despite what a few people might think, journalists do not take sides in news stories. The goal is still the fundamental who, what, when, where, why and how (opinion is left to editorial writers and Squid, who certainly has some thoughts on shades of brown).

Ultimately, current and former board members, from both factions, seem to want what’s best for PacRep—specifically its mission to get the Golden Bough Playhouse remodel done, despite some challenging circumstances—even if they have very different ideas of how to get there.

Popęda’s persistence and commitment to being as thorough as possible led to a gripping, balanced narrative that began when someone—we will likely never know who—thought to reach out electronically.

