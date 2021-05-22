Sara Rubin here, reflecting on how elegantly civic engagement can work, with a case study from South County. The story starts in 2018, after County Supervisor Chris Lopez was first elected and he went on a listening tour of his district to hear from community members what they wanted and to introduce himself.
He’s the first to admit that when he visited with kids at San Lucas School, he expected them to request the normal pie-in-the-sky stuff that kids usually request—movie theaters, malls, theme parks. Stuff that for a tiny town like San Lucas, population 300-600, depending on the agricultural season, would be utterly unrealistic.
But instead, students followed up on their discussion with Lopez about civic engagement by asking for the most basic infrastructure: sidewalks. They sent letters acknowledging and appreciating the town’s revamped library, which reopened in 2018 after a long closure, but said there was no good way to walk there.
A sampling of the letters Lopez received from middle-schoolers:
“WE NEED SIDEWALKS REALLY REALLY REALLY BADLY, now I am not trying to rush you in anyway but we really do…Our roads are very wonky up and down up and down, crack, oops that’s a hole, yep that is what we feel like walking down the street. So I think you got the point, we need sidewalks.”
“I think you guys should really put sidewalks in San Lucas because it is very dangerous for us kids to be walking anywhere…We really need to improve San Lucas because King City has sidewalks and it is not fair that we don’t have any.”
“It would be OK if we had sidewalks and streets because when it rains the sand becomes muddy and when you go, your shoes are all dirty.”
“If we had sidewalks it would be safer for kids to walk around and not get run over. People would like it because they complain that we kids walk on the road, but we are just trying to get to our house.”
It all led Lopez to push for funds to build sidewalks,and the County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on May 11 to allocate $881,840 in Community Development Block Grants to the project. (It’s the single largest CDBG expenditure this year, out of $1.35 million in those funds.)
He credits the kids who wrote in. “Without them this would’ve never happened,” Lopez says.
No one who works in local government will tell you it’s always such a neat line from constituent request to result, and San Lucas has been waiting for far too long to get basic amenities like a library, sidewalks and street improvements—not to mention a safe drinking water supply. But when it works it’s a beautiful lesson for all of us in democratic governance at its best.
