Sometimes, local stories evolve slowly over the course of years.

Pam Marino here, reflecting on one of the gratifying parts of working at the Weekly—many times we have a front-row seat to a story as it evolves over an extended period of time. We get to watch an issue unfold or an individual’s or group’s quest toward achieving an important goal progress, which we in turn share with our readers.

Case in point: the love story between Lori Long and her fiance Mark Contreras and the conundrum they find themselves in while seeking to get married. Long is disabled by a rare autoimmune disease affecting her spine, hereditary ankylosing spondylitis. She receives Social Security disability benefits which she depends on to pay for her ongoing medical care. If she marries Contreras, who is not disabled, by law she will lose her benefits.

The Weekly first reported this story in July 2020. (“The government is still telling disabled people whom they can marry and this woman has had enough of it,” by former staff writer Asaf Shalev.) It details the beginning of the couple’s quest, seeking help from the staff of U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, who were themselves shocked to learn it was true once they had confirmation from the Social Security Administration.

A year later, Editor Sara Rubin picked up the story, which had evolved a little more. State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, introduced resolution on July 8, 2021, urging President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress to make changes to the Social Security Act that would allow disabled people the right to marry whomever they want without their benefits terminated. (That resolution since passed in the Legislature, and on Oct. 10, Caballero met with Long and Contreras to celebrate the victory—a minor one in that it does not actually change their status.)

In January of this year, Rep. Panetta introduced the Marriage Equality for Disabled Adults Act, including a provision called “Lori’s Law,” that would eliminate the restriction. One might think that such a change would be successful, but it’s not. The bill is languishing in Congress.

It’s a vital time to support independent journalism Democracy remains a fragile enterprise in need of a strong and free press. Newspapers are closing. Social media is toxic.

There is an alternative.

You can help.

Monterey County Weekly has launched the Fund for Independent Journalism to allow donors to make tax-deductible contributions now through December 31.

Every donation helps protect local and independent journalism and keep democracy intact. LEARN MORE

Long is now trying a new approach, and you can read all about it in this week’s edition of the Weekly. As Rubin reports, Long is a public person who never wanted to be the face of a movement, but she’s willing to fight for what she believes in—and ultimately for love.

As always, we will bring you more of this story as it develops.

Read full newsletter here.