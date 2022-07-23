Sometimes the process of science, not just its conclusion, is itself a story worth telling.

Often, news stories about science tell us something about a conclusion that scientists have reached. Only some of the time they tell us about the process scientists used to arrive there. But a lot of the time, the process is itself a story worth telling.

This is Sara Rubin, writing about one of my highlights from this week’s issue of the Weekly, a feature by Christopher Neely about environmental DNA, or eDNA, being deployed to understand what lives in local waters from shallow ponds to the depths of the Monterey Submarine Canyon. “The use of eDNA does for ecology what forensic labs did for crime scene investigators,” Neely wrote.

The process itself isn’t much to see, Neely tells me—scientists wade into ponds, collect water samples in bags, and ship them to a lab for analysis. But he decided to explore what those samples are able to teach scientists, because it’s a big opportunity for research. “It turns out it is really efficient and pretty incredible technology,” Neely says.

The use of eDNA allows scientists to transcend our own five senses, instead detecting microscopic particles like skin cells or fecal matter to tell us which species were there. Not only is this new process providing data about what species live in local waters that might be invisible to us, but it’s enabling new discoveries. Environmental DNA is revealing the magic of natural places, and reporting on the magic of the process behind those new discoveries is a good way to get behind-the-scenes.

My hope is that the more readers learn about how scientific research is conducted, it could even help achieve something bigger: restoring a broken link of trust in scientific institutions.

Read full newsletter here.