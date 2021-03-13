Sometimes, the stories just find us.
Good morning.
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the stories I’ll be working on next week in this ever-changing scenario called life (and journalism).
Sometimes stories are plain sight. For example: President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Act, a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, or the items that are openly discussed by the County Board of Supervisors or one of Monterey County’s 12 city councils, like the enforcement measures recently approved in Salinas to prevent indoors and outdoors large gatherings.
Other stories are waiting to be found on social media. On Facebook groups where parents are organizing to push for in-person classes at their kids’ schools; or in posts about upcoming events to address issues in the community, like fines and warnings Waste Management customers have been facing for contaminated recycling.
Still more stories are just about being at the right place and at the right time. One day in late January I was walking with a friend on a cold afternoon in downtown Seaside when I saw some kids playing chess on a couple of benches on Broadway. The first question that crossed my mind was—what are they doing here? After all, it isn’t very common to see kids playing with bishops, knights and pawns on a Saturday afternoon. I kept walking, but my mind stayed on the green benches and chess boards.
On my way back, I introduced myself to the group’s organizer, Robert Gumerlock, and talked with him for a few minutes. A week later, I returned to see the kids in action. I felt the excitement, the stress and determination the kids had while moving the pieces on the chess board, and I knew it was a story I’d like to tell.
After my article about the chess club was published, interest in Gumerlock’s chess club increased (he had to purchase a third table) and more students, as well as a few adults, have joined. They’ll be back this afternoon, like usual.
Stories are everywhere. Unfortunately, I can’t be everywhere at all times learning about all the different kinds of stories—but you probably know what’s going on in your city or neighborhood. And if you happen across a story, I’m only one email away.
-Celia Jiménez, staff writer, celia@mcweekly.com
