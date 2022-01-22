Special edition: A report on the Colorado Fire in Big Sur.

We’re writing this as dusk approaches and the aerial firefight to stop the Colorado Fire in Big Sur from spreading calls it quits for the day. The fire was first reported at 7:26pm Friday night, and with warm weather, low humidity and high winds—with gusts reaching up to 50mph on ridgetops—it quickly got out of control.
Conditions last night were so wild and unpredictable that firefighting was a challenge, and much of the battle didn’t begin until Saturday morning, when aircraft came in to drop water and fire retardant on a blaze that had already reached roughly 1,500 acres by morning.
It was a chaotic night, with mandatory evacuations ordered for all of Palo Colorado Canyon, a relatively densely populated Big Sur community. It’s a community that was hit hard by the 2016 Soberanes Fire, and has suffered in the years since with flooding, mudslides and a still-ongoing road closure.
Residents have learned to respond fast to disasters and help alert each other. Heather Douglas, who lives up high in the canyon, describes seeing the fire as she was unloading stuff from her car. She called it in, then started calling neighbors below her, knowing that under the redwoods, they may not see the flames or the smoke. “We were on it quick— it was amazing,” she says.
Fortunately, only one structure has been destroyed, a yurt located near the source of the fire, which began on the property just behind the Mid Coast Fire Brigade Fire Station. Weather is unpredictable and conditions could change, but firefighters are hopeful about keeping the damage limited.
But when it comes to fire, nothing is certain. As Mid Coast Fire Chief Cheryl Goetz says: “Anything can change in the blink of an eye. Until it is 100-percent contained, there is no guarantee.”
For more about the fire, check out our coverage below. Please send any fire-related tips our way, and most important, stay safe out there.
-The Monterey County Weekly editorial team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.