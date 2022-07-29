Spend the day at the Point Sur Lightstation—and get a glimpse of local history.

Agata Popęda here, insisting on a weekend trip to the lighthouse. This Sunday, July 31 is the best day to do it, since the Point Sur Lightstation, the only nineteenth century lightstation open to the public in California, is holding an open house to celebrate the anniversary of the first lighting, which took place in August 1889. That was 133 years ago, and the lighthouse has been operating ever since, albeit automatically since the 1970s. The site, which is part of the Point Sur State Historic Park, is also an attraction for whale watchers and… ghostbusters.

If you have ever driven along Highway 1 from Monterey toward Big Sur, you have surely spotted the lighthouse, which sits on a mighty rock. I’m guessing you passed it by since the road offers so many miracles that it’s hard to decide what to explore first, and if you were determined and alert enough to take a right turn into an unassuming exit about 19 miles from Carmel, a gate would put an end to your curiosity. To get to the lighthouse one has to transfer over a private ranch—so access is by tour only.

And yet, there is something about lighthouses, something little James Ramsey intuited as he begged his parents over and over again to go to the lighthouse that gave its title to the 1927 novel by English modernist writer Virginia Woolf. To the Lighthouse was set in another iconic setting, Neist Point Lighthouse on the Scottish the Isle of Sky, but it could be easily set in Point Sur—both places rich in history, wind and whales.

The Point Sur Lightstation was constructed with the help of $50,000 appropriated by Congress, as a response to many wrecks during the increased shipping traffic of the Gold Rush. The Navy took over in 1926 and the lighthouse service employees (the keepers) were absorbed into the new program, but they continued to live at the self-sufficient and isolated site with their families, including children.

Today, “the site is totally abandoned,” says Carol O'Neil, who has been involved with Central Coast Lighthouse Keepers for over 20 years. The organization consists of volunteers with “a lot of different skill sets,” O’Neil says. They have rangers, people who do maintenance and docents who give tours on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at a scheduled time. Most of the proceeds from tours and events go toward the renovation of the Point Sur State Historic Park, which is a tribute to coastal and marine wildlife.

The usual visits last three hours and have a fixed-agenda. However, the open house this coming Sunday, O’Neil says, will provide a unique opportunity to wander around and picnic on your own. Bring food. Bring comfortable walking shoes. There will be some walking.

“It’s a gorgeous place,” O’Neil says, recalling how she and her husband were “sucked in” by the beauty of Point Sur and mobilized to get involved. She is a trained historian, now living in Monterey. “All of our tours are family-friendly, but this time we will have more activities for kids,” she says, listing hula hoops, hopscotch and cornhole.

If that’s not enough reason to visit, perhaps try this: the lighthouse is likely haunted. In a family-friendly way.

“So they say,” O’Neil says. “I never heard it myself but…” O’Neil says many people have reported hearing unexplained voices of men, women and children at the location.

In a recording captured by a volunteer, a woman with a foreign accent that someone described as Norwegian-sounding, says “Go to sleep, Pokie,” (alternatively “Go to sleep, Smokie), to which a child’s voice replies “Yes, Mama.” Well, guess what. Another volunteer, who was relative to one of the light keepers, did some digging into his family's past and learned about a Danish wife of his ancestor, who had a little girl named Pokie.

“No one ever died in the lighthouse,” O’Neil points out, and if Pokie and her Mama are still there it’s probably because they loved the place so much. They will certainly appreciate the hopscotch. To critics reading Virginia Woolf's aforementioned masterpiece, the lighthouse symbolizes family and a psychic journey to safety. Which is all that lighthouses are about in the first place, guiding us in the dark.

To the lighthouse!

