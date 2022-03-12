 Skip to main content
Featured

Sports have the power to unite people around a shared passion.

King City Mustangs soccer team

The King City Mustangs soccer team during an event on Friday, March 11, to celebrate their 2022 CIF Northern California Division V Boys Soccer Championship win.

 Celia Jiménez

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the joy and pride a group of young soccer players have brought to their city. A few weeks ago, the King City High School men’s soccer team clinched their first-ever CIF Northern California Division V Boys Soccer Championship after defeating Wheatland High School 2-1 in overtime. 

Yesterday, coaches, athletes and around 500 fans took to the streets to celebrate and cheer for these young men. It started with a parade of the players and coaches on fire trucks and the police leading the way down to King's town square. They chanted "Go Mustangs." The parade was then followed by a ceremony. King City Mayor Mike LeBarre declared March 11 King City High School Varsity Soccer Team Day, and County Supervisor Chris Lopez spoke too. 

"I want to be close to greatness," Lopez said, "You have made us all proud." Lopez noted that these young soccer players can become role models for younger kids.

Fans were also very proud of the team’s accomplishments. When the varsity team was on the way to the NorCal semifinals, a big crowd gathered at the school and gave them a sendoff to remember: a sea of people clapping and cheering for them. And when they returned as champions in the middle of the night, instead of an empty parking lot, they were greeted by a group of fans gathered to welcome them and celebrate their achievement. 

"You made us feel at home," Head Coach Jaime Cortes said in Spanish. He thanked the fans—about 200 people, he said—who drove hundreds of miles to watch the championship games. Cortes said losing the league title against Hollister was a wakeup call that fueled them to dream big and go for victory—successfully—in pursuit of the state title.

The last time a team from King City won a NorCal championship was back in 1991. The winners were the girls from the volleyball team. 

At the end of February this same team of King City Mustangs set another milestone: Winning their first Central Coast Section Division IV Championship in 35 years when they won 4-1 against the Sequoia Ravens. (The last time King City won that conference title was 1987.) 

These kids have undoubtedly left a mark on their school’s—and community’s—history. Congratulations.

