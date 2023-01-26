Squid makes popcorn to watch as drama unfolds over a controversial mansion approval in Pebble Beach.

Squid here, trying, and failing, to make good on Squid’s new year’s resolution to eat less shrimp-flavored popcorn, but alas, there’s just too much drama.
Among the things that made Squid’s tentacles perk up recently is the kerfuffle playing out over a tear-down/remodel in Pebble Beach, which is not something that usually gives Squid much pause—it seems like in every Monterey County Planning Commission meeting, at least half of the projects being considered are tear-downs and/or remodels in Pebble Beach, Carmel or Carmel Valley. Rich people doing rich people things.
But Squid took notice of the drawn-out saga related to a proposed tear-down/remodel on Signal Hill Road, which unlike much of Pebble Beach, is on environmentally sensitive sand dune habitat, not tucked away in the forest.
The saga dates back to 2004, when Massy Mehdipour bought a home on Signal Hill Road in Pebble Beach that looks out to the ocean, just a stone’s throw from 17-Mile Drive. In 2010, Mehdipour sought permission to demolish and rebuild the house, but per state law regarding homes over 50 years old, had to hire a consultant to assess whether the home should be deemed historic. That consultant determined it was, both on a state and national level, which then triggers laws about what a property owner can or can’t do to the home.
Meanwhile, Mehdipour had already hired internationally renowned Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, who designed a new house to be built on the property that was considerably larger—it would go from 4,124 square feet to nearly 12,000 square feet—before Legorreta died in 2011 at age 80.
Then, around the time the county began conducting an environmental impact report for the project, the supports to the house were mysteriously vandalized. That led the county to order Mehdipour to shore the house up. Furthermore, two landmark cypress were cut down without a permit, into the footprint of the larger remodel.
Local attorney Tony Lombardo, who is representing a neighboring property owner, spoke to Squid’s colleague about what he calls mysterious “coincidences” that occurred on the property, which is currently uninhabitable. “The house looks like something in Ukraine,” Lombardo says. “It looks like it was bombed by the Russians.”
County planning staff recommended the Planning Commission approve the project in part, it seems, because they said Mehdipour would not rebuild the home in its former state, but instead let it continue to deteriorate.
And despite a Jan. 24 letter from the California Coastal Commission—which stated that expanding a residence into environmentally sensitive dune habitat was not permissible in the area’s approved local coastal plan—and despite a Jan. 24 letter from Pebble Beach Company Executive Vice President David Heuck—which noted the increased size of the home could conflict with the natural beauty of the dune setting—the Planning Commission voted 6-2 (2 absent) on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to approve it nonetheless.
Kate Daniels, one of two commissioners who reside in District 5, where the project is located (the other, Martha Diehl, was absent), was one of two commissioners to vote against the approval (she was joined by Paul Getzelman in her dissent). Daniels tells Squid’s colleague all of the circumstances surrounding the project didn’t sit right with her.
That said, she fully expects the decision to be appealed to the Board of Supervisors, and regardless of what they decide, that decision could then be appealed to the Coastal Commission.
If that were to happen, whatever decision the Coastal Commission comes to could then be litigated in court. Whether or not Mehdipour or Lombardo’s client chooses to do that, no matter how it goes, it seems Squid has little hope of achieving Squid’s New Year’s resolution.
