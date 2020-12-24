Good morning!
This is Squid, out of the lair and feeling Squid’s feelings, about the holidays and more.
Squid’s philosophy of holiday decorating is simple: There’s no such thing as too much tinsel and no such thing as too many lights on the tree, on one’s own home (or lair). The Las Vegas strip has nothing on Squid’s decorating sensibilities. And a Festivus pole, wrapped in rainbow-colored crepe paper, is also a thing of beauty.
Squid spent the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve decking out the lair, and with new tentacle warmers in a lovely purple cashmere knit by Grammy Squid (plus a matching sweater for Squid’s beloved bulldog, Rosco P. Coltrane) Squid got to making Squid’s annual gift list, for all the good (and not so good) boys and girls—and politicians and public figures—in Monterey County.
Go pour yourself a glass of ’nog, and strap in. And please note, this is a supplement to the paper version of Squid’s column in today’s Monterey County Weekly, where Squid decided, among other gifts, to get Pacific Grove a cannabis dispensary, or a mayor who abides by the will of the people when it comes to cannabis—whatever works so Squid can buy a little something to help Squid endure their city council meetings.
For Greenfield Mayor Lance Walker, fresh off a public spanking for smack-talking fellow councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Yanely Martinez on what he presumed was his private Facebook page (no such thing when you’re an elected, kiddo-buddy-pal) a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People.
For County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who right before the election called a pair of white reporters biased for daring to question—and by question, Squid means “ask about”—who runs the Salinas Valley Democratic Club, Squid gifts a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie.
For Wendy Root Askew, who’s about to be sworn to represent District 4 on the Monterey County Board of Supervisors and whose mentor/boss, Jane Parker, dealt with the jabronis Askew will govern with, Squid gifts a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People. (Not that it will matter. The jabronis don’t care and don’t play nice with the girls as it is.)
For the Marina City Council…ah hell, you know what: Squid’s skipping the book and buying them 10 hours of legal services from someone who can craft a campaign finance ordinance that makes sense and won’t result in a minor mistake becoming a criminal case.
In Seaside, Squid gifts the council with a ball and chain to wrap around City Manager Craig Malin’s ankle, because he’s the smartest city manager in the county (no offense to the rest of you, you’re all mostly OK in Squid’s book) and Squid hopes he sticks around.
On the serious side of things, Squid wishes Squid had the power to gift EMTs, ER workers, hospital cleaning staff, doctors and nurses, busboys and servers and grocery workers and retail clerks and postal delivery workers and agricultural workers with an all-expenses-paid vacation to somewhere warm, with clean beaches and cocktails and spa services. Because in the colossal shitshow that has been 2020, you are our heroes.
Merry Squidmas. And if you want to get something for Squid, Squid recommends you make a donation in Squid’s honor to someone who needs it. Rosco already has cute sweaters for all 12 days of Christmas.
-Squid, squid@mcweekly.com
