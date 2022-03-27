Stall, redact, punish—sometimes government officials go to great lengths to keep public records private.

Sara Rubin here, taking a moment to appreciate public records. At the Weekly, we are awash in various public records (and pending records requests) at any given time. This was in a lot of ways a typical week in our newsroom, in which: One agency produced public records—public correspondence—but redacted the names of the people who submitted the correspondence, so we can’t tell who is writing in. Another agency delayed a reporter’s request, yet again. (We expect that once the delays end, we’ll have a story.) And another agency produced a bunch of public records that help reveal a story that’s been slowly unfolding for years—a reporter is still reviewing the 180-plus pages.

The California Public Records Act is a critical tool for journalists in obtaining the public records that help tell stories. It’s also a critical tool for the public overall—anyone can submit a request, under the California Public Records Act, for records that are covered by the 1968 law. Many people are more familiar with FOIA, the federal Freedom of Information Act, but the principle is similar: Public agencies conducting the public’s business are generating records that should be generally publicly available, with a few key exceptions (such as confidential personnel matters and attorney-client privilege).

It’s a principle that, when it works, works great for creating transparency. But public records access can become a bureaucratic hell. This week’s cover story, produced by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and MuckRock, is all about that bureaucratic hell—it’s an issue dedicated to the Worst Of in transparency.

The annual FOILies awards (for Freedom of Information) are a compilation of goofy, weird and sometimes hostile tactics utilized to attempt to stop the disclosure of public records. It’s an issue that celebrates Sunshine Week, honoring the maxim that sunlight is the best disinfectant.

This year’s winners include the FDA’s projected timeline to produce documents related to its vaccine approval process—55 years. (Note that the FDA only needed a few months to review the documents to determine the vaccine was safe, the first time around.) There’s the case of The North Coast Journal, which received redacted records from the Eureka Police Department—and redactions included copies of the newspaper’s earlier stories. There’s the FBI, producing records 12 years after a request was made and the reporter who requested them had already retired. And there’s autonomous car company Waymo trying to protect the types of cars it intended to put on the road…even though you can see the cars driving on public roads.

Will you join us? As a regular reader of the Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County NOW you have no doubt realized that the economic model of journalism has changed radically. In today’s media landscape, direct financial support from readers is the new normal, as the world of advertising has transformed. Join us to help hit our target of 500 new Insiders by March 31. Join over 2500 of your neighbors and contribute today an amount that works best for you. Every little bit helps, and together we can make a positive impact in and for Monterey County. Thanks in advance for your consideration and support. Erik Cushman, Publisher

JOIN NOW

I have found that public records access is not just a matter of compliance—it’s a fluid thing. Some agencies openly and willingly choose to be transparent and forthcoming. They post records in easy-to-access places online, instead of making people search for them. There’s a lot of flexibility in how government agencies choose to interpret the spirit of the law; they can go broader or narrower when it comes to producing records.

In celebration of Sunshine Week, here’s to transparency.

Read full newsletter here.