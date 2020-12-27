Good afternoon.
Mary Duan here, thinking about my favorite food ever—cheese.
Michael Burke walked into the cheese business at the ripe old age of 18, going to work at a franchise shop owned by his sister and brother-in-law, an engineer who pretty much hated engineering and wanted to do something food-related, at San Jose’s Valley Fair Mall.
And now, 48 years later, Burke is preparing to walk out of the cheese business for good. (Sort of. Maybe. More on that later.)
On Dec. 31, Burke will hang up his apron at Star Market, where he launched their fantastic cheese counter about 11 years ago after decades of working at The Cheese Shop in Carmel (also started by his sister and brother-in-law, who sold it to current ownership about 15 years ago) and head into retirement. He turns 66 in January, and with an arthritic thumb brought on by five decades of cutting 85-pound wheels of cheese, he figures it’s time.
I probably wouldn’t have known about Burke’s departure, even though Star is where I shop, but I had several readers reach out to tell me about it, a la “Have you heard?” I hadn’t, and Burke, a low-key guy who mostly bicycles to and from the store and his home up on Laureles Grade, would have been fine keeping it that way.
If he has a philosophy of cheese, it sounds simple: Make sure you’re tasting what you’re getting. It sounds simple, but it’s not. And he delves into a complicated explanation of how flavors do and don’t work together.
Fig jam, for example, I’m pretty sure makes him roll his eyes: “Putting fig jam out with cheese is just destroying the cheese,” he says. He did a seminar about 12 years ago and the client insisted he put out honey with the cheese. “We had to find a cheese that could stand up to honey and a wine that wouldn’t be destroyed by the honey,” he says, because certain sweet tastes don’t go with certain cheeses.
Certain cheeses shouldn’t be served with bread or crackers. Certain cheeses, like the famed Humboldt Fog, are best served in bite sized portions (because it’s such an intense taste) after a meal and before dessert.
“I think I’m more of a traditional cheese merchant. Rather than all of the expensive, handmade $15-$20 a pound wholesale, I sell the European equivalent for less and some that are handmade in California,” he says.
“In my years at Star, I’ve had three people come up to me, and they were all men, and ask, ‘Why should I buy your Parmesan and not the pre-grated?’” he says, and by pre-grated they were referring to Kraft in a can. “I say, ‘Open that up. I’ll pay for it. Open it up and taste it. All three did and they wanted to spit it out.
“Then I say, ‘Now taste this.’ I gave them Grana Padano and they tried it and I said, ‘Now do you want to eat this?’ And they all said, yeah, I want more.”
As the date of his departure neared, Burke says Star co-managing partner Victor Kong had already asked him to consult and assist the person coming in to take over the cheese department.
“I told him, ‘I’ll stay a month longer but I definitely don’t want to work December, it’s too crazy,’” he says.
And yet here he is, at the end of December, and the cheesemonger of Star Market hasn’t quite yet left the building.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
