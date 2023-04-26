Sara Rubin here, eager to see what unfolds as a trio of important local nonprofits craft their first-ever Youth Mental Health Summit. The Epicenter, The Village Project and NAMI Monterey County (that’s the National Alliance on Mental Illness) are teaming up to coordinate the event this fall.

“We are in the planning process and we would like to have youth be a part of that planning process,” says Sam Gomez, deputy director of The Epicenter in Salinas. “We want to be intentional about that, and have youth be involved with their voices heard.”

To that end, organizers are asking prospective participants to weigh in about what they’d like out of said summit. A survey that is open through May includes questions on the best time of day, location and food offerings that would make the event more accessible and make people likely to attend. (There’s also space to indicate whether you are interested in volunteering, and youth are also invited to join the planning committee. There’s also a summit logo contest; submit ideas by Aug. 15 to jlivernois@namimonterey.org for a chance to win $100, and have your design featured.)

Initial survey feedback shows teens are looking for information mostly on anxiety and depression, Gomez says. “Youth are looking for: What can we do to help ourselves?”

The idea for a peer-to-peer summit emerged from a conversation between NAMI and Monterey County Behavioral Health officials, and the need is great. Pre-pandemic, data shows that 1 in 6 U.S. children between ages 6-17 have a treatable mental health disorder such as depression, anxiety or ADHD. (The summit will focus on a slightly older cohort, ages 13-24.)

“I believe it’s extremely important right now,” Gomez adds. “Especially after the pandemic we’ve seen a rise in youth battling with anxiety and depression, after not having in-person connection.” Their clear message: “It’s OK to need help, and it’s OK to seek support.”

Weighing in with how organizers should shape the summit is one way to both seek and offer that support. As the survey reads: “By filling out this survey, you are helping us reach those struggling with their mental health and helping us identify areas of need in your community. Be the voice your community needs.”

There’s a key question that lots of grown-ups have lots of answers to, but the people who can really provide answers are high school students: “What do you think are the most important mental health issues that impact high school students and young adults today?”

This is one space to share their answers, and know that adults will be listening.