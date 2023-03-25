Stories about pets rescued in Pajaro are a reminder to include our furry friends in our disaster preparedness plans.

Agata Popęda here. Every major event has millions of repercussions and secondary stories that sometimes get lost in the attempt to report the major information and aid human suffering. Animals—as always—were among the most impacted victims of recent storms battering California and the massive flooding that resulted when a levee broke on the Pajaro River, flooding the town.

In the story titled “Safe and Dry,” Tajha Chappellet-Lanier tells the story of the 244 total animals rescued by the SPCA from the flooding (at the time of reporting it was 212 animals). As many as 75 of the rescued animals were chickens, and then parakeets (56). "Parakeets, as well as finches, cockatiels, and canaries, are very popular in Pajaro,” Beth Brookhouser at the SPCA told Chappellet-Lanier. “It's very fitting for a town named Pajaro! [Spanish for bird.] The parakeets came to us from quite a few different houses."

They are accompanied by 33 dogs, 19 cats, some pigeons, a rabbit, a macaw and an iguana. The animals will be reconnected with their families as soon as possible. In fact, many animals were located after their families called about them—people asked to evacuate didn’t have time to bring all their pets along.

I asked Chappellet-Lanier what she learned in terms of what pet owners can do ahead of time, before the disaster happens, or when they are asked to leave the house. “The biggest thing to remember is if you have to evacuate for any reason, take all your animals with you,” she says. “If you are not safe in a given location, your animals aren't safe either. Have a plan for what you will do with your animals in an evacuation situation—just like you would have a plan for yourself/your human family.”

For different kinds of animals the requirements will be different. For example, if you need to evacuate a horse, you'll need a trailer, whereas a cat or a dog can go with you in a carrier in the car pretty easily. Take pet care basics with you—food and water for at least a few days, vet records, a recent photo of your pet and any animal-specific needs, like a litter box for cats. On its website the SPCA has more specific tips on what to include in a disaster preparedness kit for all kinds of animals (birds, dogs, horses, etc)—a useful read.