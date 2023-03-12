Street, road or stroad? The answer will greatly impact your experience of downtown.

Todd Muck, seen here on lower Broadway in Seaside, is the executive director of the Transportation Agency for Monterey County and helps cities turn bad “stroads” back into good, clear streets or roads via the agency’s Complete Streets program. A big part of the process, he says, is simply deciding whether we want (and need) a street or a road in a given location. “Everything that’s been built in the past reflects the policy of when it was built,” he says.