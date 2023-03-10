Student poets share their words and inspiration with the wider community.

Good afternoon,
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about indoor activities this weekend as stormy weather continues. Specifically, the talented poets who will perform tomorrow in front of a large audience.
More than 50 students, seventh to 12th graders from all over Salinas Union High School District, submitted poems. Of those, 19 were selected, says James Nichols, the event organizer and the arts coordinator at SUHSD.
One poem is called “Loud,” written by Bianca Castro, a 17-year-old senior from Salinas High School. She got inspired by the music she listens to—bands like Pinc Louds, Lava Love and Gorillaz—a mix of indie and pop. Castro says music is “something that helps me with my everyday life.” She likes poetry, she says, because she can use unique phrases to express herself.
Castro was thrilled when she found out she would have an opportunity to share some of those words from the stage of the Fox Theater. “I'm excited,” she says. “I get to read out my poem aloud in front of a stage with an audience, and hope that other people will also relate to what I wrote.”
When Castro was polishing her poem, her family members gave her suggestions. For example, her mom suggested a different word instead of “sad.” “My mom told me to use the word blues,” Castro says. “I really liked it.”
Alexandra Stampher, an English teacher at Rancho San Juan, has been active in working behind the scenes and coordinating meetings with students to refine and rehearse their poems. The poetry slam is one of the significant events the district puts together annually. Still, this time is more memorable: It is the first time they will hold it at Fox Theater in downtown Salinas.
Nichols is eager for the district to showcase the talent that is inside the classrooms, and share the creativity with the general public. “We're following in the footsteps of Steinbeck and others,” Nichols says. “We feel that poetry is our way of letting students express themselves in a way they might not be able to in everyday life.”
Castro has been rehearsing for 30 minutes a day, juggling the prep with her classes; she’s trying to memorize “Loud,” but as a back-up, will have a hard copy in front of her on stage. Members of her family—including her mom, Juanita, older sister Destiny and grandpa Alfredo—will be in the audience.
If you like poetry and want to support upcoming artists, you can join them at this free poetry slam. The event happens from 7-10pm on Saturday, March 11 at Fox Theater, at 241 S Main St. in Salinas. Monterey Comedy Improv will open the show with improv comedy. The emcee is Ariana Diaz, the president of the club Poets of the Ranch at Rancho San Juan High School.
Good luck to all of the performers and poets.
