Stuff the Bus helps make sure all Monterey County students are back-to-school ready.

Sara Rubin here, remembering the thrill of back-to-school shopping. I have always loved choosing crisp new notebooks (still do), pens and markers. The ritual of preparing to go back to school was always packed with anticipation and excitement for me, as it is for many kids today.

But a great many kids’ families cannot readily afford those new notebooks, pencils, binders and other supplies that make students feel ready to learn. That’s where the annual Stuff the Bus campaign comes in, bolstering school supplies for kids who need them.

Last week, 103 volunteers gathered at the Monterey County Office of Education in Salinas to load 3,100 backpacks with school supplies. The selection of gear for the littlest kids includes supplies like crayons; for first- through fifth-graders, things like notebooks and pencils and glue sticks; and for high schoolers, binders and binder paper and highlighters.

This effort, a partnership of MCOE and United Way Monterey County, is one of the many ways officials strive to make sure all students are prepared to learn. It’s not simply that having or not having a pencil makes a difference (though of course it does). It’s that there are some 10,000 students in Monterey County who are defined as homeless according to the McKinney-Vento Act; that means they lack a fixed, adequate nighttime address.

They might not “look” homeless. They might be couchsurfing, staying with friends, or in an overcrowded setting. As of the 2020-21 school year, there were 10,518 homeless students in Monterey County. And by law, administrators must help level the playing field for these kids. Education is supposed to be the great equalizer, but if some kids are utterly unprepared to focus on school, some equalizing has to be done behind the scenes.

That might mean helping direct students and their families toward housing. It means covering fees for things like damaged textbooks or Chromebooks. It also means providing school supplies to the students who need them. Each of Monterey County’s 24 school districts and eight charter schools has a homeless liaison who can direct students to services and supplies throughout the school year. (Not every kid needs a backpack at the beginning of the year, but they can “shop” for what resupply items they need whenever they need them.)

“If you bring a nice, clean backpack out, the kids get really happy. It is quite exciting,” says Donna Smith, program coordinator for Homeless Children and Youth Services Program at MCOE. “Older kids might not show their excitement as much, but of course they are all appreciated.”

Besides complying with the law when it comes to ensuring homeless students are prepared with basic tools, fresh school supplies represent something more. Even if you can’t remember preparing for the first day of school, think about the last time you started a new job and preparing your outfit—representing your best self on day one matters.

“It’s not just a backpack for school supplies, but it is something special they can take anywhere, so wherever they are they have this little piece of home they carry with them,” says United Way spokesperson Gabriella Schlesinger-James. “It also gives them the confidence to begin the school year with something that makes them feel prepared and confident.”

United Way is continuously accepting donations for the Stuff the Bus program, and estimates each backpack costs $25 to fill.

Happy back-to-school season.

