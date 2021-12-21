Are you bracing yourself for family dysfunction around the holiday table? Pam Marino here to tell you you’re not alone after watching today’s two-hour special joint meeting of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors and the boards of the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey and the Monterey County Housing Development Corporation. Talk about dysfunction—the two agencies are apparently mired in it.
Some quick background: The Housing Authority was established by the Board of Supervisors in 1941 under the United States Housing Act of 1937, to enable the county to receive federal housing funds. It’s separate from the county and operates as a quasi-governmental agency, with its own executive director and employees. The supervisors appoint the board of directors.
In 2005, the Authority established the Housing Development Corporation in response to a HUD rental assistance program designed to attract private capital to upgrade and build affordable housing. Two years later, HDC became its own separate nonprofit organization—however, it’s still tied to the Authority.
It’s not that unusual for housing authorities to have a construction arm, but in Monterey County’s case, things got sticky. Instead of one executive director overseeing both agencies, as is often done elsewhere, these two agencies have separate executive directors and staff members. Over the years there’s been some duplication of efforts, friction between agencies and employee upset.
“Atypical and dysfunctional,” creating a “toxic atmosphere” was how Jon Wizard, chair of the Housing Authority’s board of directors, described the setup in today’s meeting. The separation over 15 years has caused them to go in different directions and are almost adversarial, he said. The dysfunctional structure has undermined the mission to provide housing to those who need it most.
Wizard described a downward spiral of problems that has led to a reputation in the public of the Housing Authority being “incompetent or unavailable” to do its job. That reputation and the fight between the two agencies has also led to the Authority being unable to attract qualified executive directors.
The troubling reputation of the Housing Authority has triggered some oversight both local and federal: County Supervisor Luis Alejo has called for the Monterey County Civil Grand Jury to investigate; in June, the San Francisco regional office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spent two days monitoring the Housing Authority. In October, HUD reported eight deficiencies and one area of concern that need to be corrected.
That brings us to today’s special meeting. The supervisors voted 4-0 in favor of the two agencies coming back together as one, with the Housing Authority in charge as was originally intended. (This means the Authority’s executive director would oversee both organizations.) They also voted for an internal audit of the Authority and to create an ad hoc committee to work with the two agencies, including searching for a qualified interim executive director.
Then it was time for the two housing boards to vote. (Hang with me here: The members are the same for both the Housing Authority and HCD, but they have different chairs.) Suddenly there was some dissension. Two members—Paul Miller, a Gonzales councilmember and Francine Goodwin, an at-large tenant representative—said they didn’t think the two agencies should merge back together. Ultimately they voted 3-2 in favor of merging.
Members of the Board of Supervisors were quick to remind the divided housing board members that the supervisors have the power to step in and take over if there’s any dissension moving forward. (If only all families had someone with leverage like that to squelch disagreements at the holidays.)
At least the dysfunction of the Housing Authority and HCD is out in the open and being talked about in public meetings. Let’s hope it eventually leads to improvements so that the agencies can get back on track in what should be their core mission: affordable housing for more Monterey County residents.
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
