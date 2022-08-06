Take a vicarious trip down to Monterey’s Wharf 2.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the craft of writing. I’ve loved to write for as long as I can remember, and over the years I’ve taken classes and read books on writing as a way to hone this craft. In these books and classes there are various recurring pieces of advice given, among them: Show, don’t tell.

The idea behind this golden rule of writing is that it’s more powerful to paint a scene for readers that allows them to experience the story themselves, rather than simply tell them what’s happening. It’s good advice—it’s also not easy. Our instinct is often to get from Point A to Point B quickly by telling the reader the who, what, when, why and how of a story. Showing all these things instead requires a writer to slow down.

This is something Sara Rubin did a great job of in a story for this week’s paper—an 831 feature about fishing on Monterey’s municipal wharf. Rubin initially went down to Wharf 2 to include fishing there in the Weekly’s epic 72-hour Monterey County Staycation cover package. In that context, the activity of fishing (and perhaps catching your own dinner) is the focus. In her 831 she shifts the focus, instead introducing us to what it’s like to spend an afternoon on the wharf—the sunshine, the action, the personalities. There’s the jokester Randall Cunningham of Cachagua, who dropped a fake $100 bill into the water when no one was looking and, hours later, is still laughing about how a guy stripped down to jump in and grab it; there’s Ruben Gomez of Salinas who is catching sardines with his son—passing on a skill his own father taught him; there’s some mild philosophizing about why we call the activity “fishing” instead of “catching.”

Reading it you almost feel like you’re on the wharf yourself, handling the cool, wriggling fish and getting slightly sunburnt. It’s a delight.

Read full newsletter here.