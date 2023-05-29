Dave Faries here, pausing like so many of you to remember those who fell in the service of our country.

The first Memorial Day observed at many places around the country took place in 1868. But the idea came from many community events to recognize those who died during America’s Civil War. The people of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania are adamant that the very first ceremony occurred there in 1864. Boalsburg is a small town near State College, home of Penn State, one of the universities I attended, so I heard the story every year.

Three women from the town—Emma Hunter, Sophie Keller and Elizabeth Myers—visited the local cemetery one day in October of that year to decorate the graves of two young men. According to the National Archives, Amos Myers was killed in action at Gettysburg. The other man, Reuben Hunter, died of illness while in service.

Humble beginnings, but the notion that we as a nation should honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice grew quickly.

As was the case of Reuben Hunter, not every death is in a consequential battle. In recognition of this, Ethel Lynn Beers penned a poem published by Harper’s Weekly in 1861 and set to music in 1863. It is said she read a brief dispatch in a newspaper saying that all was quiet on the front and used that as inspiration. Here it is the first stanza, as I learned it.

All quiet along the Potomac tonight

Except now and then a stray picket

Is shot as he walks on his watch to and fro

By a rifleman hid in the thicket

’Tis only a private or two now and then

Will not count in the news of the battle;

Not an officer lost, only one of the men,

Moaning out all alone his death rattle.

All quiet along the Potomac tonight.

I will add this, written by Michael Davis O’Donnell on Jan. 1, 1970 while he was at Dak To in Vietnam. Major O’Donnell was killed in action a few months later.

If you are able,

save them a place

inside of you

and save one backward glance

when you are leaving

for the places they can

no longer go.

Be not ashamed to say

you loved them,

though you may

or may not have always.

Take what they have left

and what they have taught you

with their dying

and keep it with your own.

And in that time

when men decide and feel safe

to call the war insane,

take one moment to embrace

those gentle heroes

you left behind.

If you wish to take a moment to embrace fallen heroes, there are several opportunities today, some of which are listed below. Whatever you do, take a moment to remember.