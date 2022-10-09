Taking a peek inside local artists’ studios is fun and inspiring.

Agata Popęda here, with another arts and culture invitation. The Monterey County Artists Studio Tour has been around for thirty years, picking up speed and expanding its networks of artists involved each year. Now, it’s time to see it all.

In essence, this event—which is underway today, Oct. 9 as well as next weekend, Oct. 15-16—is an invitation to visit artists of various crafts in their own studios and workspaces, all over Monterey County. A helpful map, which gives the endeavor the thrill of a treasure hunt—has been carefully prepared by Arts Habitat, a local nonprofit that took over the studio tour in 2016.

After visiting a few artist studios last week, my appetite for art started to grow and—surprise, surprise—I started to fantasize about resting my pen on weekends and picking up a brush, perhaps. In other words, meeting artists in their studios is fun and inspiring. My cover story in this week’s paper is based on a series of those visits that perhaps will guide you in your own touring plan.

Not all the artists I interviewed—nor all of their beautiful artwork—made it into the final story. There were just too many. Carmel-based painter Celine Picus, for example, will be displaying her acrylic and oil works at The Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel, sharing the space with a few other artists.

In addition to directing art lovers to artists’ studios, Arts Habitat arranged for a few other spaces to display art. Picus decided to go with that on the first weekend, and invite the public to her Carmel home the second weekend. She has about 100 pieces ready to sell.

“I’ve been painting a lot,” she says. Before moving to the U.S. in 2014, Picus lived in Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore, doing commercial art and design. Now, painting is the center of her world.

“All I want to do is paint,” she says, and—overrepresentation of painters or not—painting is not going anywhere. Nor should it.

Picus used to do a lot of oil paintings, she says, but these days she is driven by extremely vivid, purple-driven abstract art—bordering on hallucinatory impressionism. She wants to offer a cheerful respite to the harshness of world events.

“It’s an opportunity to mingle,” Picus says about her decision to join the tour. “This is my first time so I don’t know what to expect, but everybody is being very friendly.”

“We have 85 individual artists and seven art organizations involved,” says Arts Habitat Director Shirmaine Jones about this year’s edition. “That’s 75 locations this year.” And that means between 75 and 85 adventures, and only two weekends to embark on them. See you in the studios.

