Imagine this: Dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean. Gross, yes. Imagine dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute. That’s the equivalent of the 8.8 million metric tons of plastic waste that enter our planet’s oceans every year, according to a report released today by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
Sara Rubin here, thinking that maybe this number still feels abstract. But don’t worry, the study breaks it down to a person by person level. Municipal solid waste—the stuff we toss into the trash—produced in the U.S. ranges from 4.5 to 6 pounds per person per day. Yes, that’s a lot. It’s higher than our counterparts elsewhere in the world, and it’s been increasing—particularly plastic waste—since 1960. In 2016, the U.S., which is home to just 4.3 percent of the world’s population, produced more plastic than any other country in the world.
That’s all the upstream bad news. But the study, which is the result of the Save Our Seas 2.0 bill enacted in 2020, also looks into the downstream side—how (and how much) plastic eventually ends up in our waterways. There’s wind, there are tiny pieces called microplastics, there is derelict fishing gear that gets abandoned. (You can read in more detail about what we know, and also what knowledge gaps remain, in the 211-page study, available for download here.)
A few data points are acknowledged but not analyzed in detail here. For example, yes, Covid-19 increased plastic waste, but the data in the report precedes the pandemic. (But you’ve seen the images. Local photographer Ralph Pace took an award-winning photograph of a seal lion swimming toward a floating face mask off Monterey’s Coast Guard Pier.)
Given the data we do have, the report calls for action of a sort that feels almost nostalgic. “The United States should create a coherent, comprehensive, and crosscutting federal research and policy strategy that focuses on identifying, implementing, and assessing equitable and effective interventions across the entire plastic life cycle to reduce the U.S. contribution of plastic waste to the environment, including the ocean,” the authors write.
Indeed, the theme throughout is that tackling a problem of this magnitude will require a coordinated effort. (Of course the ultimate way to solve it is to reduce consumption of plastic upstream—not an easy sell.)
Margaret Spring is chair of the Committee on the U.S. Contribution to Global Ocean Plastic Waste (and she also serves as Chief Conservation and Science Officer for the Monterey Bay Aquarium). In her preface to the report, Spring wrote: “The problems caused in the ocean and for society by the rise of plastic waste are complex and accelerating. Solving them requires a systemic and systematic approach unified around clear goals and paths for change.”
While the many crises competing for our urgent attention may make that sound unlikely, Spring is optimistic that at a minimum, the public will respond: “Public outcry and attention in the United States and globally will intensify as more studies and reports are released by scientists and other experts.” And if the public demands action, our leaders hopefully should listen.
