Taking stock of the things we’ve lost during the pandemic.
Good morning.
Marielle Argueza here, thinking about the last time I spoke to an old friend visiting from New York. She sat on a cooler I had pulled out of the garage, with a mask about 10 feet away from me while I sat on the stoop at my front door. Under normal circumstances, I’d be holding her while she cried in my arms indoors. She had just lost her grandmother who was living with her parents in Seaside.
When I think about a year during the pandemic I think about loss. Let me count the ways: the loss of routine, the loss of jobs and income, the loss of time spent with family and friends, the loss of normal social interactions. Then there is the obvious: the loss of life due to Covid-19, which we highlighted in this week’s cover story in the print issue of the Weekly, with stories about a few of the people in our community who have died.
My friend didn’t lose her grandmother to Covid-19; she died from old age and failing health. But my friend Hannah (whose name I have changed to protect her privacy) and her family lost something else because of the pandemic as they grieved.
Hannah’s family is part of the Russian Orthodox Church, and in that tradition it’s strongly frowned upon to be cremated. But with special permission from the church, and because they couldn’t transport her body back to Russia, Hannah’s grandmother had to be cremated. “My mom spoke with her sometimes about the funeral,” Hannah says. “She didn’t want to go this way.”
Usually, she explains, there would be speeches from close friends and relatives and countless attendees. The body would lie in state in a church and be crowned with a sort of headband of orthodox saints. In Hannah’s grandma’s case, she wanted her funeral to be in her homeland of Russia, where she had made a life, raised a family and managed a business.
But with international travel restricted, her body couldn’t be transported. With gatherings restricted, her funeral wasn’t attended by her closest relatives and friends. Hannah’s family, like many other families, had to modify how they grieve and mourn their dead because of the pandemic. They’re hanging on to her ashes until it is safe enough to travel to Russia and have a deferred second funeral—the funeral that her grandmother wanted.
This conversation had a profound effect on how I see funerals—as a way to honor someone’s last wishes, as an event to be with each other in grief and to find comfort within those emotions. It’s a time for unsolicited hugs. It’s time for people to take care of each other and say their final goodbyes.
I tried to explore all those dynamics as much as I could in a story I wrote about mourning rituals this week, part of the Weekly’s one-year anniversary coverage of Covid-19 in our community. In Hannah’s case, it was a personal story—she couldn’t mourn her grandmother the way her grandmother wished. But Covid is a global pandemic, affecting all of us. Though there are glimmers of hope that it will get better soon (as well as distant concerns it could get worse), today, more than a year since this started, we are nearly 3 million lives fewer.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
