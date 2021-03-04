Thank you, all 7,576 of you, for your generosity.
Good afternoon.
A week ago today, I was logging in to the zillionth Zoom of the pandemic, thinking about how I was so over Zoom. I have it good, and appreciate with gratitude how good I have it every day, but it’s easy to list the many things I don’t want to carry on post-pandemic—virtual meetings among them, with my own face and flaws staring back at me.
So it was disarming when, in the course of this Feb. 25 Zoom gathering, the 120 or so attendees were asked to break up into small groups and share something with each other that we’d learned during the pandemic that we hope to continue doing post-pandemic. One member of my group said she hoped to keep walking every day, another to keep reading more for personal enjoyment. I hope to keep checking in on people with a more sincere “how are you?” than ever before (and to offer more sincere answers to that question). It was a reminder that even amid the suffering, for many of us there have been good things, new routines worth keeping or opportunities to celebrate.
This meeting was in fact a celebration. It was the annual wrap-up to Monterey County Gives!, a fundraising effort led by three partners (Community Foundation for Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Monterey County Weekly) that normally convenes in person with representatives from participating nonprofits for a distribution of paper checks, after all the pennies are accounted for and transactions confirmed.
The outpouring of community generosity was remarkable. In a time of crisis, in which so many people are out of work and facing illness and death, this community set MCGives! records. By the numbers, last year’s campaign raised a record-setting $7.9 million (a 46-percent increase over 2019) from 7,576 donors (a 53-percent increase) for 162 nonprofits doing the essential work of feeding the hungry, housing the homeless, bringing vibrant arts and cultural offerings to kids, ensuring isolated elders are OK, and much more.
The Center for Community Advocacy received an additional $2,500 ingenuity award for its efforts getting PPE and Covid-19 safety information to farmworkers. Additional awards went to Teddy Bears With Heart for the most young donors (83), Food Bank for Monterey County for the most donors (860) and Community Human Services for leadership in the area of families. “Everyone deserves an Ingenuity award! Job well done,” Community Foundation CEO Dan Baldwin posted in the chat box.
One adaptation for this virtual event was the addition of a montage of short dance videos. Representatives from the nonprofits and project partners submitted short clips of celebratory dancing, and they’re knitted together in a seven-minute string of joyous (and yes, let’s be honest, some awkward) dance moves—a way to celebrate together, while apart. (Beyond the awards noted above, I’m offering my own additions: best choreography to Marina Youth Arts and best all-around dance performance to Palenke Arts.)
Maybe a collective dance performance is one of those things, like daily walks or reading more books, that will carry forward into the post-pandemic future. As one participant wrote in the chat, “LOVED the dance. Hope you do it every year.”
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
