Pam Marino and Chris Neely here, fresh off the 64th annual Monterey Jazz Festival, back live and in-person after two years. As always, the festival reminds us of how fortunate we are to live in a place where inspiring, thought-provoking, change-making creativity—sometimes quiet and sad and sometimes joyous and raucous—lives and breathes.
I, Pam Marino, was the “veteran,” having attended the festival in 2018 and 2019, and watched all of the 2020 livestream from my home. One impression of this year’s truncated version with fewer acts and only half of the usual number of attendees was that the festival was missing some of the energy from before.
With only two stages (really a “stage and a half,” as Chris Neely pointed out about the tiny Yamaha Courtyard Stage), the types of groups felt less varied than in year’s past. (I will never forget Cha Wa’s visit from 2019, for example.) We might have seen a little more diversity in offerings had Las Cafeteras performed as scheduled. But unfortunately some in the group tested positive for Covid the week before and they wisely decided to pull out.
As for those of us there, it felt like a manageable risk. We were outdoors, everyone had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result, and there was a lot of mask-wearing as people milled about or waited in food lines.
I was able to see all of Saturday and Sunday. My highlights are many and I wish I could name them all (Sorry Miho Hazama, Ledisi, Christian Sands, others) but for space I’ll just list a few:
- Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science performing “Bells (Ring Loudly),” on Saturday afternoon. Carrington said they wrote in 2017 about the “people who are supposed to protect and serve” killing Black people and brown people “with no idea what would happen in 2020.” Toward the end they led the audience in singing “We Shall Overcome” in an achingly poignant round with “Bells.”
- The Next Generation Jazz Orchestra directed by a joyful Gerald Clayton, as well as the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo, both on Sunday. Watching high school students perform at a professional level is literally my favorite thing about the festival. (Neely has more on that.)
- Singer and pianist Kandace Springs, who I told Neely I didn’t think could be topped, after she and multi-talented Caylen Bryant on bass and Taylor Moore on drums—both with their own beautiful voices—and joined by MSJ Next Generation alum Immanuel Wilkins on alto saxophone, gave one of the best concerts of the weekend.
- George Benson, who at 78 has lost nothing in his voice or guitar playing, did top all of it. He played nothing new, but the crowd didn’t care. The heavily Boomer audience loved all of his chart-topping hits, ending with “On Broadway.” By the end of the night most everyone was on their feet and dancing. (“Are we having a party now or what?” Benson said.)
Passing the baton to Neely for his take…
Chris Neely here, feeling inspired after my first Monterey Jazz Festival. Ahead of the festival, as a self-proclaimed Jazz nerd I had one burning question (or anxiety) amid all the excitement: Who is going to take the torch? The loss of jazz icons Chick Corea and George Wein earlier this year confirmed the unspoken reality presented by the festival’s 2021 headliners: Herbie Hancock, age 81, George Benson, age 78, Pat Metheny, age 67. Jazz juggernauts who now also enjoy senior discounts at the movie theater. If the Monterey Jazz Festival, the world’s longest running jazz festival, is going to remain relevant after these stars meet their fates, on whose shoulders will it ride?
I entered Friday night’s Pat Metheny and Herbie Hancock sets unsure of the answer. But as I sit here on the Monday after the festival, I now know jazz is in able and innovative hands.
As a quick aside, if I can just nerd out for a paragraph: Herbie Hancock has not lost an ounce of his artistry over eight decades. Who else, at 81 years old, is so confident in his musicianship that he begins a festival-headlining set by telling the audience something to the effect of: I don’t know what we’re going to play, but we’re just going to start and see what it evolves into. Improvisation, combined with masterful technique, a complete command over time and a deep trust in your bandmates are the foundational elements of jazz. It’s the equivalent of watching a team of master painters paint. Herbie and his band painted a masterpiece on Friday night.
Back to the new guard. Immanuel Wilkins, 24, (who played with Kandace Springs, 32, as noted above, and others) Micah Thomas, 24, Giveton Gelin, 22, Christian Sands, 32, Daryl Johns, 26. These are just some who impressed and names you will likely find on any jazz 35 under 35 list. Their presence at the festival is a testament to artistic director Tim Jackson’s talent radar and the pull Monterey Jazz Festival still has in its 64th year.
Each offered their nods to the genre’s roots: Gelin’s quartet, with Thomas on piano, playing a beautiful version of the Thelonious Monk standard, “‘Round Midnight,” while Springs’ band put together a mashup of Beethoven’s “Sonata No. 14” and Nina Simone’s “I Put a Spell on You.” But they also displayed their own artistry: the Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, with Thomas on piano and Johns on bass, played complex original compositions that felt fresh but with a classic hue, and Sands, the festival’s artist in residence, captivated the mainstage crowd with a mix of energetic and beautiful original songs on piano.
However, my highlight from the weekend came in a scene outside the festival grounds. I’ve long heard the bar at Monterey’s Hyatt Regency is the hub of the festival’s after hours. Although a little tired after two days of the festival, I resolved to stop by for “one drink” on Saturday night. Arriving at 10pm, the entire ground floor of the hotel was teeming with familiar festival faces, from the audience and stage alike. The David Morwood All-Star Band was playing standard after standard, and the crowd’s energy was hurtling toward crescendo. It was impossible to leave. One drink turned into a few.
As the clock approached midnight, Morwood’s band eased into another song when Wilkins snatched the mic and began to scat along with the band. After a few bars, an energetic Daryl Johns stepped in and showed off his vocal range before handing it off to the Immanuel Wilkins Quartet drummer, Kweku Sumbry, to finish it off. Oh and I should mention, all this happened while George Benson looked on from the bar.
Jazz is in good hands. And as for the festival, Benson said it best as he closed out the weekend: “We had some rocking good times here and I see you’re still alive!”
