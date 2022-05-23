The American tragedy of gun violence has long since become dangerously normalized.

Or not-so-good afternoon, really. Sara Rubin here, feeling again crushed by the reality of gun violence and the reality that news days like this have come to feel normal in our country.

We measure school shootings in how deadly they are compared to other school shootings. National news outlets are today reporting that a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The death toll has ticked grimly upward throughout the afternoon, and the latest count is 18 children and one teacher dead. According to the New York Times, this “was the deadliest shooting at an American elementary school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.”

It does not have to be like this. Children themselves are among the most outspoken in recent years asking for stricter gun laws. At some point soon, an entire generation that will have grown up with school shooting drills will hold decision-making roles—my hope is that they, finally, will implement sensible, life-saving legislation.

But meanwhile, it is like this. Just last week, an 18-year-old man drove 200 miles from his home to Buffalo, New York, and shot 13 people at a grocery store, killing 10. Buffalo families were still laying their loved ones to rest when a shooter slaughters elementary school kids in Texas.

Politicians have already begun issuing their reflexive “thoughts and prayers” statements, which only make me madder. Local school administrators—who, notably, are not in a position to legislate who can get what kind of guns, but are left trying to make their schools safe in a country that is teeming with easy-to-access deadly weapons—are also sending out thoughts-and-prayers statements. And they have to reassure parents that it’s safe to send their kids to school.

“I want to assure our community that the safety and security of students and staff while they are on MPUSD campuses is one of our top priorities,” PK Diffenbaugh, superintendent of Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, wrote to families tonight. “MPUSD has a safety plan that is specific to each site, and is reviewed and updated every year…

“While it may be difficult to digest this horrible tragedy, psychologists encourage us to create a sense of safety for our students and staff by returning to normal, predictable routines as soon as possible.”

It is, indeed, like this. We are a society that has a normal protocol for kids who live through news of mass violence against their peers.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

“Our students and our staff members should be safe in their classrooms and schools,” Carmel Unified School District Superintendent Ted Knight wrote to families. Our families should feel secure that when they send their children to school, they will come home to them at the end of the day. It is difficult to understand why these tragedies continue to happen and we all may be searching for answers.”

At Salinas City Elementary School District, Director of Communications Mary Duan sent a similar letter to families, guiding them on how to help children respond. “Sometimes adults can become preoccupied with disturbing events and managing their own responses,” she wrote. “They can forget that children are aware of what’s happening. Take a moment to check in with your child and let them know they can talk to you and ask questions.

“Adults should consider what information a child truly needs to know. Be aware of televisions or streaming media showing news coverage in common areas. Talk about the child’s feelings and concerns, provide reassurance and offer age-appropriate information to help reduce fear.”

I grew up in a time when we just did fire drills at school—natural disasters were what we feared. Now it’s commonplace to do active shooter training. This Thursday, more than 50 MPUSD staff members are scheduled to do a training with the San Mateo Office of Education “on the fundamentals of threat assessment, implementation of a threat assessment process, and put the training to action.” It’s the kind of training that school officials and teachers now do routinely.

My first exposure to the idea of such preparations was in 2016, when I wrote about active shooter training at CSU Monterey Bay, and CSUMB PD’s project to make a training video to share widely. “The mentality of, ‘Oh, it can’t happen here’ is not OK to accept,” CSUMB Police Corp. Carolyn Peliova told participants in a training group.

I disagree. I think it’s not OK to accept that this continues to happen.

Read full newsletter here.