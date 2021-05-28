Sara Rubin here, with an awful feeling of deja vu. Just two months ago, I wrote in this space about a mass shooting somewhere else that felt close to home; a shooter in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, killed 10 people, including Kevin Mahoney, the father of local KAZU reporter Erika Mahoney.
Today I return to this space to write about another mass shooting, this one geographically much closer to home. On Wednesday, a shooter in San Jose opened fire at work at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, killing nine of his colleagues. One of them was 49-year-old Timothy Michael Romo of Greenfield, a local man who had simply gone to work—what should have been just another day in his 20-plus-year career as an overhead line worker.
Romo was a true “Greenfield native,” Mayor Lance Walker posted on social media. His father Mike was a police officer, sergeant and chief, and also served as mayor in Greenfield. His mom Reggie worked at the school and the cafeteria. He leaves behind his parents, two sisters Barbara and Heidi, two brothers Robert and Eric, his wife, Annette, and children Tristan, Ana, Scott, Jordan and Audrey, and grandchildren, Theodore and Adalynn. “Greenfield lost a native son to this senseless and horrific act,” Walker wrote.
Friends of the family are raising money for a memorial service, and wrote: “Tim touched the lives of anyone that knew him through his big smile and endless jokes. He will forever live in our hearts and be remembered as the funny, caring, selfless man that he was.
“No one was prepared for his life to be taken away so early and unexpectedly.”
No one is prepared for this kind of crushing, unexpected grief. Unlike an illness or old age, violence often happens without warning, out of the blue. To go to work or go to the grocery store, no one should have to live in fear.
This week’s cover story in the Weekly is about a return to normal as California’s pandemic restrictions lift. There is nothing normal about gun violence, and yet it has become commonplace. We have a choice to implement policies that can protect us from these kinds of horrendous acts and not let them become normal, and we must.
