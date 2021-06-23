Christopher Neely here, thinking about all the money governments have to manage in order to make things work.
A constant refrain during the Covid-19 public health crisis was how the shuttering of entire economies would impact government spending and public programs. In Monterey County, as elsewhere, hotel and sales tax revenue condensed to a trickle and governments had to dig into emergency reserves to fund pandemic mitigation efforts while they waited for federal and state relief dollars. All of this created unusual budget processes as governments debated spending for fiscal year 2021-22.
Indeed, it was an unusual budget year in Monterey County, but not for the reasons one may immediately think. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors gave unanimous approval to the county’s $1.7 billion budget on June 22. Federal and state stimulus dollars offered a cushion but there were still government departments lobbying for dollars, difficult questions and difficult decisions.
Despite the vote, Supervisors and county budget officials believe some of the most difficult parts of the FY 2021-22 budget process still lie ahead. What’s highly unusual about this year is that the budget was approved while the county is still in collective bargaining negotiations with labor groups that represent most of its 5,517 full-time employees, says Ezequiel Vega, the county’s budget director.
Typically, these labor agreements would be fleshed out and included in the budget calculation. This year, they have been drawn out and introduce a question mark to the county’s budget. “This creates uncertainty for the county as to the potential financial impacts,” Vega says. “We have contingency plans and the county may have to look at which areas [in the budget] could be scaled back.”
Setting aside money to finance the year’s surprise costs—such as unknown labor costs or wildfire response—is a best practice in government budgeting. Typically, Monterey County sets aside 1 percent of its general fund, the part of the budget funded mostly by taxes and fees, as a bank for surprise costs.
This year’s $762.9 million general fund would typically make for a $7.6 million contingency fund. And this fund would be used to fill any potential gap between what the budget sets out for labor costs, and what labor costs actually end up being at the end of negotiations. However, the contingency fund heading into 2021-22 is an austere $1.8 million after supervisors decided to spend much of the fund at the outset on health programs, social services and public works.
Supervisor Luis Alejo called this year’s budget a “stress” budget. “We might have to make some harder decisions as other issues come up throughout the fiscal year,” Alejo said before voting in favor of the budget. He said the labor negotiations leave some tough votes ahead for the Board of Supervisors.
