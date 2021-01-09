The Capitol takeover made us worry not just about America, but each other.
Good morning.
Asaf Shalev here with somewhat of a sneak preview of next week’s edition of the paper. We had had a certain plan for what to cover—but just as we began working on it on Wednesday morning, the news from Washington, D.C. broke. For a moment, we were all just dumbfounded, and our virtual newsroom’s chat space, normally reserved for banter and coordination, exploded with the written-word equivalent of shrieks.
We tend to stick to local news, but the successful storming of the Capitol was something that demanded our coverage so we quickly came up with a new plan. It involved talking to scores of Monterey County leaders and activists about their reactions to dramatic events.
I was assigned to talk to Leon Panetta, our elder statesman, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense, and the most senior government leader ever to have come from Monterey County. On the phone, I run through some of the questions that we had prepared ahead of time, prodding him about democracy and justice.
I ask him if he had an anecdote about Joe Biden that encapsulates that kind of leader Panetta thinks he might be.
“I worked very closely with him, and the most important quality he has is that he is a caring human being,” Panetta says. “He is somebody who respects the dignity of people and the best example I have of that is when I was a CIA director and I lost seven CIA officers to a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. The bodies came home and we met those bodies and Joe Biden was there and spent time with every member of the families. I've been to a lot of those kinds of events, but I've never seen somebody who could really reach out and understand the pain that each of those families was going through and try to assure them that we would do everything possible to make sure that they did not die in vain. That takes a special person.”
Right as we reach the end of the interview, I realize I am being kind of a dunce.
Panetta is not only a former politician. He is also the father of Jimmy Panetta, a member of Congress who was inside the Capitol when the attack happened. So I say, “Forget America for a moment, were you worried about your son?” It turned out that when Leon called Jimmy he got his voicemail. The father had to watch the news and wonder helplessly if his son was safe. Soon Jimmy called from his locked office to say he was rattled but fine.
“How did it feel while you were waiting?” I ask.
“Those horrible moments when you're not quite sure, especially based on the news coverage,” Leon says. “You’re just not sure whether or not the chaos that was taking place might have impacted your own son.”
I recently learned that my first child is on the way. I am a little terrified about the shape of the country they will be born into.
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com
