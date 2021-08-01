Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about optimism. I am, in general, an optimistic person. It’s something I attribute to both personality and circumstance—while I may have some natural optimism, the world I live in also generally helps to bolster the idea that good things will happen.
Sometimes, though, it feels difficult, even foolhardy, to be optimistic. And let’s be frank—recent memory has been filled with plenty of these times (and topics). Covid case numbers rising again so soon after reopening and the end of mask mandates? That doesn’t seem good. Continuing police brutality against people of color despite vociferous calls for change? Heartbreaking. Severe drought conditions, historic high temperatures and wildfires of record size? What could possibly be the positive outcome there?
All these images, and more, flashed through our minds here at the Weekly when we heard that the TED Conference is back in Monterey this year with a sunny theme: “The case for optimism.” Combine that with the invite-only $12,000 price tag for the four day conference and, well, the snark writes itself.
So we reached out to a bunch of the scheduled speakers to ask a blunt question: What makes you feel optimistic?
My favorite conversation on this story was with Liam Young, a speculative architect (a “discipline [that] investigates scenarios for the future of cities and how technology influences urban landscapes”) and director. He was very forthright about the challenge of optimism at this moment—“unfortunately we live in a live-action dystopian film,” he said. Despite this assessment, he told me there’s still cause for optimism. Those severe droughts and wildfires I mentioned? The growing cohort of global youth climate activists points to the potential for a better future, he says. And he’s right—the attention to and energy around climate change I see from young people does make me feel hopeful.
Staff Writer Marielle Argueza spoke with Jenna Lester, a dermatologist addressing racial disparities in her field. And sure, this is just one area (even within medicine!) where a “decentering of the white experience,” as Lester puts it, is needed. But it makes me feel hopeful that there is someone working on this.
Editor Sara Rubin talked to Ma Jun, the founder of an environmental nonprofit in China that maps instances of water and air emissions violations. And while the data he works with is upsetting, the mere fact of its publicly available existence, in a place like China, is cause for hope.
And there’s more, in the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. We hope you’ll pick up a copy, and maybe find a reason for renewed optimism—even if you, like me, didn’t get an invitation to attend a $12,000 event.
