The city of Monterey’s relationship with its largest union turns frosty.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about the thousands of workers who contribute behind-the-scenes to make Car Week happen. There are truck drivers who transport designer cars to the Monterey Peninsula for the weekend. There are countless catered events, in private homes and at larger functions. And government employees take on extra work, too; the Monterey Police Department, for example, staffs up during Car Week, anticipating more traffic and speeding-related incidents than usual.

But hundreds of government employees are always working behind the scenes to make things run, not just during Car Week. And leaders of the General Employees of Monterey (GEM), about 200 full-time workers unionized through United Public Employees of California Local 792, are tired and they’re not going to take it anymore.

That was the message delivered to Monterey City Council on Tuesday night, Aug. 16 by four GEM employees. Michael Banon from the parking division told council he’s been working for the city for 15 years. By the time he’s paid his share of health and dental insurance (which, he added, he is grateful for), his net monthly take-home pay is $3,650 a month—just $325 more than his monthly mortgage. “I just kind of keep chasing my tail,” Banon said. He uses a credit card and balance transfers to make things work.

But the battle at this moment is less about one employee’s take-home pay (which to many readers, probably sounds fair) than it is about a longer-simmering situation. Faced with Covid closures, the city laid off 83 workers. GEM is asking to at least be made whole, compared to where things were pre-pandemic—places their members work, like the Monterey Public Library and Monterey Sports Center, have reopened.

Since March, GEM has been negotiating with the city striving to come to a new agreement before the old contract expired on June 30, to no avail. GEM negotiators say they originally wanted to see all of those workers come back (roughly two-dozen positions have not been reinstated, according to GEM) but learned that was outside the scope of negotiations. That leaves GEM members feeling like there’s the same amount of work as ever but fewer hands to do it, and they are asking for a raise.

“Our members feel like the city has the money to give a raise that is more in line with what the actual cost of living is,” says Ryan Heron, labor relations rep with Local 792.

Specifically, GEM wants at least an 8-percent increase this year. The city’s best offer is 4-percent this year and 4-percent next year. GEM looks at what two Monterey police unions have gotten—retention bonuses of up to $550/month for employees in the top step—and is asking for something similar, too.

But Che Johnson, a partner in the firm Liebert Cassidy Whitmore and a negotiator for the city, says the police retention bonuses are specific to police. “The city provided retention bonuses to police officers due to the difficulty in hiring and retaining police officers on a state and national level,” Johnson says. “GEM has asked, ‘Why can’t we get that same type of retention bonus?’ We have responded, ‘We are not experiencing the same challenges in recruitment and retention.’”

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

There is another mediation session scheduled for later this month, but the situation is icy. The parties have reached an impasse, and GEM filed a complaint with the state Public Employment Relations Board. “The city has made no real good faith effort to attempt to reach a negotiated agreement prior to the expiration of the current [contract],” writes Ryan Heron, labor relations representative for Local 792. “On several occasions throughout the bargaining process, the city has either shown up unprepared to respond to union proposals, forgotten that a meeting was scheduled at all, or provided only partial responses to union proposals.”

Johnson notes negotiators have met with GEM 15 times since talks began in March, and that the only standing meetings that were canceled were done so for a good reason. He thinks the complaint to PERB is a form of leverage.

As long as no new contract is reached, the old contract remains in effect. The PERB process can drag on for a time on the order of two years, by which time an entire contract cycle might have come and gone.

Both GEM and the city would like to resolve things before slogging through the bureaucratic PERB process. But it’s not clear whether they’ll be able to meet in the middle.

“The city is going to have to offer more than they have offered,” Heron says. “I hope they will in this mediation process.”

Read full newsletter here.