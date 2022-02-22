The city of Salinas still wants feedback on what its budget priorities should be.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about what Zoom is good for. It’s something I was thinking about recently while recalling the Zoom social engagements (cocktail hours, movie nights, etc) of the early pandemic and how long ago and far away that feels now that my social life has, mercifully, gone back to in-person gatherings. It’s also something we talk about a lot at the Weekly—both in terms of how Zoom impacts our work lives (I don’t think any of us love it) and in terms of how it changes the worlds of politics, governance and civic engagement that we cover. Something is likely lost when social animals go virtual, but is something (namely more opportunity for engagement from a more diverse group of people) also gained?
Tonight, the city of Salinas will host its third and final (for now, at least, more on that later) community budget meeting. It will happen over Zoom starting at 6pm, and you can join here.
The community budget meeting process is Salinas’ way of asking its citizens to weigh in on what they think the city’s budget priorities should be—essentially, what the city should spend money on. It’s a yearly thing, but City Manager Steve Carrigan says it kicked off earlier than normal this time around. By mid-December, there was a survey posted where citizens could share their thoughts. He had hoped to convene both in-person and virtual meetings, but omicron put the brakes on that. The first Zoom meeting was held Feb. 8, another on Feb. 17 and the final one will take place tonight, Feb. 22.
Unfortunately, “the participation just hasn’t been great,” Carrigan says. There were about 50 participants each in the first two meetings—a portion of whom were city staff. Carrigan isn’t sure what accounts for the low participation. Perhaps the timing of the meetings wasn’t right, or perhaps people just don’t want to be on Zoom.
The good news, Carrigan says, is that there’s still plenty of time. Salinas won’t finalize its fiscal year 2022-23 budget until June, so those who wish to weigh in on how the city should spend its money can show up at any of the city council’s bi-monthly (as in twice per month) meetings—or by getting in touch with Carrigan himself—before then. Carrigan is also giving “serious consideration” to holding one more community budget meeting, this time in person, in mid-March.
Tonight’s meeting is also a chance to get involved in the process. City staff will share the results of the survey that around 1,400 community members responded to, and host a question-and-answer session. Carrigan gave us a sneak peek—quality of life issues, he says, are top-of-mind for the residents who’ve spoken up thus far. Things like road and sidewalk maintenance, reliable trash service, tree trimming service…in other words, “make our city beautiful.”
Interested in lending your voice to this mandate, or proposing something else? Tonight’s meeting begins at 6pm and you can join here. And while Zoom cocktail parties and movie nights may have lost their luster over the past two years, virtual technology certainly does make joining meetings easy.
