Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about how I didn’t see any fireworks at all this Fourth of July. While I like (safe) fireworks in general, this past weekend’s lack of skybooms was a contextual relief because I spent the weekend hiding out in Big Sur and, well, we do not need any new fires.
Not everywhere in Monterey County was so quiet. “It went off here in Salinas,” Salinas Fire Department Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Skylar Thornton says. “It was an amazing show all around the city—unfortunately.”
Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn told staff writer Celia Jiménez this morning that the Fourth of July is always a busy time. This year the city received 462 fireworks-related community complaints from July 2 through July 5. Vaughn says the department expects about 50 percent of those complaints will turn out to be citable, so they’re “pretty confident” that around 250 administrative citations will soon be delivered to illegal fireworks offenders. “Safe and sane” fireworks are legal in Salinas, but things like bottle rockets and mortars are not. The citation is $1,250 per instance.
In addition to soliciting complaints, the Salinas fire and police departments drive around on July 4 looking for areas where people are lighting off illegal fireworks. When they spot one, they write down the address and other details so the department can send a citation later. Firefighters don’t generally intervene, Vaughn says, because they’re outnumbered and it could be unsafe to do so. Thornton told me that this patrol resulted in 14 citations from the police and about 100 from the fire department.
And of course they respond to calls—from midnight on July 4 to midnight on July 5 Vaughn says the department received 85 calls for service. These included nine vegetation fires, six miscellaneous fires (could be car fires, trash fires, etc., either related to fireworks or not) and one structure fire that’s still being investigated. It was a “busy night” for fires, she says.
“We don’t want to be party poopers, but we want to change the behavior,” Vaughn says. The financial impact of a citation, she argues, can do that.
In Seaside, meanwhile, the early evening of the Fourth was deceptively quiet. But then, right around 8pm, “it just went off,” says Nick Borges, deputy chief of the Seaside PD. There were safe and sane as well as illegal fireworks going off—and people congregated up on General Jim Moore Boulevard to watch the show. The department issued 15 criminal citations (Borges says that the administrative fines Seaside issued in past years “had zero impact at all”) and they seized “quite a bit” in the way of illegal fireworks.
While the total number of citations and incidents pretty much track for what’s normal on the Fourth of July, both Borges and Thornton tell me that community involvement in reporting illegal fireworks was higher than it has been in the past. Thornton attributes this to the outreach the Salinas Fire Department did before the holiday—on social media as well as in print ads and TV spots. Borges says Seaside PD also got the word out early, but he’s not sure this tells the whole story. Not only were people calling the hotline to report fireworks, they were giving very detailed information, far more detailed than in the past, and many were willing to sign a citation too. And while the drones were helpful in pinpointing locations and the patrols were successful overall, Borges is clear about the impact of this community involvement: It was “the most effective enforcement we had.”
