Marielle Argueza here, wishing you all a Happy Earth Day. Don’t forget to plant something, have a meatless meal, recycle and—oh look, cue the barrage of newsletters promoting Earth Day sales and barrage of low-waste influencers on my social media feeds promoting some kind of shiny new product that will reduce my carbon footprint. Wait a second, that doesn’t sound right, does it?
Unfortunately, like every other holiday, many companies big and small, “ethical” or not, have taken a day—when we should be focusing on the health of our entire planet—and instead brought the complex task of fixing the climate crisis right to our doorstep, as if having a designated wildfire season in California and public meetings about sea level rise weren’t reminder enough.
I don’t know when exactly the shifting the burden of responsibility to individual consumers happened, but here we are. Where various retailers and producers would like us to believe that we could buy ourselves out of climate change.
But we can’t, says Mariana Del Valle Prieto Cervantes, who works for Green Latinos, a nonprofit organization advocating for solutions to climate injustice issues in Latino communities nationwide. I interviewed Del Valle Prieto Cervantes for a story, in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, on the environmental movement. We not only spoke about the “whiteness” of the environmental movement, but also this very phenomenon of shifting the responsibility to the consumers. “But where is the manufacturer’s responsibility?” she asks.
Using the current movement to stop “skip the straw” as an example, she laid the cycle out for me. “If you look at the production of plastic straws from the extraction to when it goes to the consumer, most of the post-consumer waste is not recyclable,” Del Valle Prieto Cervantes says. “We need to shift the conversation on how to keep producers from polluting.” What does that look like? It looks like phone calls to companies, pressuring them to make better choices en masse and speaking up at public meetings, so that every future project or rezoning has sustainability in mind. Del Valle Prieto Cervantes herself takes time out of her day to write or call her representatives and even serves on the Seaside Environmental Committee.
Calling up your representatives to prioritize climate action or pleading with your favorite clothing company to offset their carbon emissions may take a little more time and effort than placing your order for a plant-based meal, or buying yoga pants made from 90 percent post-consumer plastic. But it is a power we can yield, whether or not you can afford to buy a pricey all-silicon reusable sandwich bag set and a new electric vehicle.
Even as conscious consumers, our power doesn’t stop with how much we can spend or what we chose to buy or not. As a consumer, I start here, by reducing how much I buy in the first place and making every choice count. As a resident of planet Earth, I’ll be calling some of my favorite companies soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.