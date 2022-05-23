The cost of military hand-me-downs to law enforcement agencies is becoming clear.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how rarely free stuff is actually free. Somebody has to pay for that “free” pizza to feed volunteers, just as somebody has to pay for all of that “free” surplus military equipment that gets conveyed as hand-me-downs to some 8,200 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies all over the United States.

There are very real dollars-cents-costs associated with this military equipment, generally in the form of maintenance. But there are other costs to communities. There’s a big effort among law enforcement agencies to cultivate and maintain trust with the public that they serve. Driving around in military-grade tanks, carrying military-grade rifles, are generally not good ways to do that. (Instead, I’m thinking of cops patrolling residential communities, handing out stickers to kids.)

All of that is part of the guiding principle behind California’s Assembly Bill 481, which was signed into law in 2020. The law starts in what I think is generally a good place to start when it comes to that recurring trust theme: transparency. It requires law enforcement agencies to develop military equipment use policies that will be public, and to publish inventories of all of this “free” gear.

Tomorrow, May 24, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is set to present its proposed military equipment use policy to the Board of Supervisors. Such a policy, per AB 481, will be required to continue using military gear in the current inventory, and to acquire more going forward.

The law allows local law enforcement agencies to continue to acquire and utilize federal military supplies, but now we get to know what their inventory is. It means that wildly disproportionate acquisitions—like that time in 2014 when Del Rey Oaks got a mine-resistant, ambush-resistant vehicle (called an MRAP)—will likely face public scrutiny before they end up in a local garage.

The sheriff’s presentation includes a draft 36-page policy with an inventory, from search-and-rescue drones to ordnance-dismantling robots. There’s an MRAP (better suited to a large agency, like the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, than Del Rey Oaks PD), which was acquired in 2015 for free but costs an average of $9,416 a year to maintain. There are five humvees from various years (and at various costs). There are firearms. There is a breaching shotgun round, meant to break down a locked door. There are various pyrotechnic devices, which can help authorities distract and arrest a suspect—and can also go horribly wrong.

The U.S. Department of Defense has been offloading surplus equipment—including more innocuous stuff like office furniture and computers—to law enforcement agencies since the National Defense Authorization Act provided for it starting in 1990. Beginning in 1997, the Act allowed agencies to acquire gear from the DoD for more explicit law enforcement purposes. (You can read more about the 1033 program on the Defense Logistics Agency’s website.)

What’s changed in California is that now the public will be able to see what our local agencies are requesting, and what they have in their inventory. We can expect annual reports starting around May 2023.

