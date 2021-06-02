Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how much my sense of time has changed since the pandemic started and wondering why it took me so long to notice that the Imjin Parkway speed limit has changed, from 45 mph to 50.
It took me nearly eight months to be aware of this change, maybe because I’ve used it seldomly since May 2020 during shelter-in-place and when I was laid off from my previous job—and the same month Marina got the results of a speed limit survey. Or maybe because after going up and down the street so many times I just do it by heart, and the signs became part of the view.
Anyway, just recently I found out the speed limit was 50 mph after I shouted to a friend, “Slow down, this is a 45-mile-per-hour street!” and he answered, “Look, it's 50.”
The change really surprised me, especially because I immediately remembered the death of Virl Grier, a 76-year-old man in a wheelchair who was killed while trying to cross Imjin Parkway near 3rd Street in January of 2020.
I asked fellow Marina residents on Facebook for their thoughts about this change, and several expressed concern. Raycheal Jarvis replied it wasn’t a smart idea to add crosswalks on semi-blind corners where the speed limit is between 35-50 mph. “There isn’t even any good signage to warn people ahead of time that there are crosswalks there.”
I agree with Jarvis about the lack of signage in the area, and I confess every time I see the crosswalks I get a little stressed and wonder why there isn’t better lighting at night along the street. Terri Pitton Dickey replied that she has seen Marina police pulling people over at the crosswalk near 3rd Avenue. “I avoid that intersection, will not turn left onto Imjin from 3rd Avenue and won’t cross there on foot or by bike. It’s too dangerous!”
Rosemary Kakudo also thinks the increase was a mistake, noting the high school and college nearby: “I’ve seen kids walking, no I mean running, across the crosswalk!!!” she wrote. Willy Franz said he brought the issue to Mayor Bruce Delgado, and was frustrated the mayor did nothing.
But speed limit changes aren’t up to the city—they’re up to state surveys. Theresa Wright, community outreach coordinator at the Transportation Agency for Monterey County, says it's a state requirement to update the speed limits if surveys show 85 percent of the cars are traveling faster than the current speed limit. That struck me as totally counter-intuitive—if too many drivers break the rule, just change the rule?!—and Wright agrees.
“The 85-percent rule has long been criticized because it rewards speeding and has no technical justification,” she says. She says TAMC is supporting Assembly Bill 43, which would allow modifications to speed limits in order to prevent fatalities on the roads.
I talked with Brian McMinn, Marina’s Public Works Director and City Engineer, about the community's concerns and asked whether there is anything they could do about it. He says the city can’t modify the speed limits, which are revised every five years. He adds that Marina is currently working on a project to widen Imjin Parkway and the city will start accepting proposals by the end of the year, for a 1.3-mile stretch between Reservation and Imjin roads; the lanes will be designed for a 40mph speed limit. There will be a total of four roundabouts with bicycle lanes and a multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians where people will only have to worry about crossing traffic from one direction at a time. “It increases pedestrian safety in that stretch,” McMinn says.
I also asked McMinn if the city had any projects in mind for the remaining stretch of Imjin Parkway, from Imjin Road to Highway 1, and he says they have discussed projects at other intersections but that decision will be subject to the city's budget and City Council decisions.
The city of Marina is currently discussing its two-year budget and staff will bring some options to the upcoming meeting. If members of the community want the other section of Imjin to be a priority, this might be the time to attend the meetings and make your voices heard during the public comments. Their next meeting will be tonight, June 2—the open session starts at 6:30pm.
