The county is kicking the can—in this case, moving the RVs—down the road yet again.

Sara Rubin here, with a feeling of deja vu. On Tuesday when the Monterey County Board of Supervisors next meets, they will consider whether to adopt an urgency ordinance to prohibit overnight parking on Potrero Road, on the south side of Moss Landing.

Back in August, members of the county Public Works Department participated in a virtual community meeting with Moss Landing residents, and heard the clear message that the community was concerned about a growing presence of people sleeping in their vehicles overnight. What followed is a bureaucratic process that leads to Tuesday’s proposal, to adopt an ordinance to install signage indicating “no overnight parking” in the area, intended to “clarify and strengthen the ability for peace officers to enforce and better implement the intent of Monterey County Code Section 12.28.021”—that’s the code section prohibiting overnight parking—per a report from Randy Ishii, director of Public Works.

It’s no surprise that this matter is coming to the supervisors as an issue related to enforcement. The board is set to vote on something rather technical in nature, that would direct consistent signage be placed in specific places. But the real issue is something much bigger, and something that is not on Tuesday’s agenda: What to do about the massive problem of people without a place to live.

Dorian Manuel is executive director of the nonprofit One Starfish, which runs its own overnight safe parking program for women, and is also contracted by the Monterey County Department of Social Services to run a county overnight parking program. The intent is to bring some safety, some standards and some dignity to the world of people living in vehicles, but One Starfish can do only so much. There are currently 24 people enrolled through the Department of Social Services, parking and sleeping at sites in Marina and Seaside. Manuel is working with two new intakes today, and as people find housing, he moves down the waiting list. (To get on the waiting list, call 831-204-0230.)

The program is back in action at a county parking lot in Marina that had previously been overrun by unauthorized vehicles and a handful of tents, with people looking desperately for a place to sleep. Monterey County sheriff’s deputies issued eviction notices on unauthorized vehicles parked there in November, and the site has since gone back to a clean, organized, One Starfish-managed program. Manuel says many of the people staying there who wanted to join the program have done so, and some have already been housed, but “a lot of the folks parked there had no desire to join a program, or aren’t eligible. They’ve been forced to go back to kind of floating around to find somewhere they can stay at night.”

That’s the thing about a crackdown in signage and enforcement: A handful of the people who were parked in Marina have found housing, but what about dozens of others? Maybe they’re parked now on Potrero Road, or elsewhere—they haven’t just gone away, and the problem has not been solved.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking they are enforcing the same kind of ordinance over in Moss Landing,” Manuel says. “I’m disappointed, but I can’t say I’m surprised.”

I’m not surprised, either. There are a ton of reasons not to allow an unauthorized vehicle campsite—managing trash and human waste among them, preserving public access to roads and destinations (like the county administrative building and parking lot in Marina), and noncompliant vehicles can create safety hazards. But every time we crack down on one de facto encampment without a plan for where the people living there should go, it just moves the problem to someone else’s neighborhood.

I don’t envy the supervisors in trying to solve this problem—it’s much bigger than parking restrictions on Potrero Road. As Manuel says, “The problem is not going anywhere. Lots of folks are still losing work, and housing as a result and falling into desperate situations.

“There is such a need for such a wide spectrum of folks who are experiencing homelessness. Unfortunately, the spectrum of services we are able to provide currently is not able to match the need. Hopefully this changes in time, as the need becomes more apparent.”

So maybe enforcing the no overnight parking rule in one place is a helpful means to an end, because it will inevitably make the problem more apparent somewhere else. Here’s hoping.

The board meeting happens at 1:30pm Tuesday, Jan. 25. You can attend either in-person or virtually on Zoom.

Read the full newsletter here.